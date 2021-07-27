HighByte Announces Major Release of Industrial DataOps Solution for Enterprise Deployments

"Our commitment to sustainability means we are continuously looking for new ways to improve efficiency and reduce waste in the manufacturing process," said Lee Hunt, Senior Director of Manufacturing IT at Georgia-Pacific. "By using HighByte Intelligence Hub as a data modeling abstraction layer, we are able to standardize data sent to the AWS Cloud. This new version of HighByte Intelligence Hub gives us the ability to explore many business use cases and scale them across our enterprise. By eliminating the need to write and maintain custom code, we are more agile and can rapidly iterate on analytics and sustainability initiatives."

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.0 also includes additional features that support enterprise deployments, including user management, auditing, and high-volume data delivery. Administrators can now configure unique users and roles with permissions that appropriately restrict access and change, create audit logs, and automatically generate project file backups. New Amazon Kinesis Data Streams and Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose connectors in version 2.0 simplify and accelerate high-volume data delivery to the AWS Cloud. Furthermore, users can now create dynamic SQL and REST requests using real-time input values from any connection, making it easy for users to assemble data from multiple systems into a single information set.

"We've enjoyed working closely with our customers and the broader market to deliver an enterprise-ready Industrial DataOps solution with version 2.0," said Tony Paine, HighByte CEO. "This release makes managing and standardizing data models easier than ever for our customers."

To learn more about the release and see a live demonstration of the software, please register for the "HighByte Intelligence Hub Version 2.0: Edge to Enterprise Industrial Data Governance" webinar on August 19, 2021 at 11AM ET.

