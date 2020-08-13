HighByte Joins the PTC Partner Network's "Connected with Kepware" Program

HighByte Intelligence Hub is the first DataOps solution purpose-built for industrial data. The software enables Operations Technology teams to securely connect, model, and flow valuable industrial data throughout the enterprise over open standards like OPC UA and MQTT. When combined with the broad connectivity and advanced plug-in functionality of KEPServerEX, manufacturers are able to achieve the connectivity, contextualization, and conditioning at the Edge that is foundational to Industry 4.0 success.

"The OPC UA standard is the de facto standard for connectivity on the plant floor and PTC, with its Kepware technology, is a leader in OPC server market," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "HighByte and PTC provide a combined solution for Operations Technology teams to accelerate Industrial Transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives."

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 1.1, which released on July 21, 2020, has been tested with ThingWorx Kepware Server and KEPServerEX to validate technical compatibility.

Prior to founding HighByte in 2018, Paine began his industrial automation career at Kepware in 1996 and served as the company's CEO from 2009 until its acquisition by PTC in 2016.

"Given the market alignment, technical fit, and our long history with the founding team, we're pleased to welcome HighByte to the Connected with Kepware Partner Program," said Adam Kennedy, VP of Global Kepware Sales, PTC. "There is a lot of potential here."

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and security challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

