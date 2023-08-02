Highclere Castle Gin Achieves Unprecedented Milestone with a Perfect 100-Point Score from Major League Spirits Association (MLSA)

Highclere Castle Gin has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence with its commitment to crafting the finest gin using the estate's natural botanicals and distilled in England's oldest gin distillery. The MLSA's recognition of the brand's unparalleled quality further solidifies Highclere Castle Gin's position as a leader in the luxury spirits market. Launched in 2019 by American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin and the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon, Highclere Castle Gin is on track to be the most-awarded gin in the world with over 130 platinum and gold awards to date.

The spirits industry has witnessed an extraordinary growth in premium gin sales over the past decade. Highclere Castle Gin's success mirrors this trend, as the brand continues to captivate gin enthusiasts with its unparalleled taste and rich history. The United States, in particular, has emerged as a significant market for premium gin, with sales soaring and an increasing number of discerning consumers seeking unique, high-quality spirits. Adam von Gootkin, co-founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Gin said, "We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this great score from the judges at MLSA. What a testament from industry validators that our dedication to perfection is paying off."

As the gin category continues to expand globally, Highclere Castle Gin remains at the forefront of the premium gin movement, appealing to consumers who seek both exceptional taste and a connection to the brand's storied past. Craig Jeffries, general manager of the iconic Olde Pink House in Savannah, Georgia said, "Adam von Gootkin and Lord Carnarvon have created an exceptionally smooth gin. We have featured Highclere Castle Gin at The Old Pink House for almost two years now and the partnership could not be more fulfilling."

For more information on Highclere Castle Gin, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com or follow on social media @HighclereCastleGin.

SOURCE Highclere Castle Spirits

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.