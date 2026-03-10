Highclere Castle Gin Introduces New Line Extension. A Super Premium Flavored Peach Rose Gin.

ESSEX, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle Gin, the award-winning super premium gin announces the U.S. launch of Highclere Castle Gin Peach Rose, a new flavored expression expanding the brand's portfolio.

Debuting in March 2026, Peach Rose marks the company's first fruity-floral line extension and reflects growing consumer demand for premium spirits with authentic provenance. Bottled at 40% ABV with a suggested retail price of $31.99, the expression will be available across national retail, on- and off-premise accounts, and direct-to-consumer channels in the United States.

Highclere Castle Gin - Peach Rose

Inspired by the summer gardens of Highclere Castle, the Peach Rose gin is crafted using botanicals sourced directly from the estate, including oil from the Lady Carnarvon Rose, estate-produced honey, and Italian white peaches grown on the estate through the summer season. The result is an aromatic yet balanced profile that bridges their traditional London Dry structure with a contemporary fruit-forward appeal.

"My vision with the Peach Rose was to capture the aromas and flavors of Highclere's garden parties in peak summer. For the recipe design I was inspired by the sweet wine Sauternes, France's liquid gold. To replicate elements of the world's finest wine as a gin has never been attempted until now, and I'm pleased to say this beautiful spirit is shining on the rocks and in cocktails. This is our dedication to innovation while staying true to the terroir, heritage and authenticity of Highclere Castle and the estate," said Adam von Gootkin, founder and chairman of Highclere Castle Spirits.

Within gin specifically, innovation in botanicals and flavor expressions has helped expand the category's consumer base beyond traditional London Dry drinkers. Premium and craft gins continue to gain share as consumers trade up for quality, provenance, and distinctive taste experiences. "We are thrilled to introduce Highclere Castle Gin Peach Rose. This new expression blends the rich heritage of our estate with contemporary flavors that resonate with today's discerning gin enthusiasts. More than just a new product, it is a sensory journey through the lush gardens and storied history of Highclere. This launch reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving tastes of our customers while staying true to our roots, committed to crafting exceptional spirits that offer a unique taste of British elegance and tradition," said Laurent Schun, CEO of Highclere Castle Spirits.

Peach Rose joins Highclere Castle Gin's flagship London Dry expression, a super-premium gin distilled using botanicals from the Highclere estate and distilled in England's oldest gin distillery. The original expression has earned more than 200 international awards, including numerous Double Gold medals from leading spirits competitions. The flagship is currently distributed across 33 U.S. states and 9 countries worldwide, reflecting strong growth in both retail and on-premise channels. The success of the flagship London Dry has positioned the brand as a distinctive heritage-driven player in the premium gin category and provides a strong foundation for the launch of Peach Rose as the company's first flavored extension. For more information visit, https://highclerecastlegin.com.

