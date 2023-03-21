Higher ASPs Push Data Center Physical Infrastructure Market Up 10 Percent in 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Schneider Electric and Vertiv Set to Battle for Market Share Leadership in 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) market revenue growth accelerated in 4Q 2022, pushing full-year sales to 10 percent. Growth was primarily caused by average selling price (ASP) increases as vendors passed on higher costs of raw materials, components, and logistics. ASP growth is forecast to continue in 2023, but easing supply chain constraints are expected to shift the primary growth driver to unit shipments.

"We've entered 2023 in unprecedented territory for the DCPI market. On one hand, DCPI vendors ended 2022 with historically high backlogs and easing supply chain constraints. On the other hand, normalizing order cycles and macroeconomic uncertainty are affecting the market's trajectory," said Lucas Beran, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "That means that vendors' decision making and market positioning over the past 18 months will materially impact their performance in 2023, with market share shifts likely. DCPI vendors Schneider Electric, who currently holds the number one market share position, and Vertiv, who has the number two market share position, are prime examples of this. Based on their 4Q 2022 earnings releases, Schneider Electric is forecasting its revenue growth to slow, while Vertiv is forecasting its growth to accelerate," added Beran.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Eaton were the three vendors who gained the most revenue share in 4Q 2022.

North America and Asia Pacific (excluding China ) were the fastest-growing regions in 2022, at double-digit growth rates. The Caribbean and Latin American (CALA), Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and China all grew at single-digit rates.

and (excluding ) were the fastest-growing regions in 2022, at double-digit growth rates. The and Latin American (CALA), , the and (EMEA) and all grew at single-digit rates. Product growth was broad-based, but rack power distribution and thermal management grew at the fastest rates to support increasing rack power densities.

Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast to maintain 10 percent in 2023, with higher backlog supported growth in the first half of the year, before growth marginally slows in the second half.

About the Report

About Dell'Oro Group

