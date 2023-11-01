Higher Collective Expands its Footprint with the Upcoming Opening of New London Store

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, the cannabis retail brand committed to fostering a new business model that champions social equity, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its third location in Connecticut on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The new store, located at 595 Bank Street, New London, CT 06320, promises to bring a fresh and inclusive cannabis experience to the heart of the Whaling City. Higher Collective New London will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

A Revolutionary Retail Concept

Higher Collective New London isn't just another retail shop; it's a beacon of community, diversity, and innovation within the cannabis industry. With a strong commitment to social equity, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis retail experience by offering a wide range of high-quality products and services, bringing a new level of inclusivity to the local cannabis community.

"We're thrilled to continue our journey of transforming the cannabis industry with the opening of Higher Collective New London," said Patrik Jonsson, Founder of Higher Collective. "From our partnership with Angie Lewis, Dispensary Owner in Killingly, to collaborating with Yanira Wolfgang-Pinto, Dispensary Owner in Willington, and now Tori Garrett, the owner of Higher Collective New London, we've had the privilege of kicking off the Higher Collective brand with a remarkable group of women. Each of them brings a unique and compelling perspective on the power of cannabis and is uniquely committed to enriching the communities they serve."

The Higher Collective Group is proud to offer a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges, all with varying levels of THC and onset times, ensuring that every customer can find the right product for their individual preferences. Higher Collective New London is set to employ approximately 20 individuals to start, with a focus on providing a welcoming and informative environment for customers.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful for our New London store opening and am looking forward to working with our team to build a strong relationship within the community," said Tori Garrett, Owner of Higher Collective New London.

Grand Opening Events and the Founder's Rate Program:

Higher Collective is thrilled to invite the community to a spectacular grand opening event in Connecticut. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, live entertainment, delectable treats and exciting giveaways.

Higher Collective New London Grand Opening

Date: November 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 2:00 PM )

(Ribbon Cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at ) Location: 595 Bank St., New London, CT 06320

Founder's Rate Program: Save $1,000 on Your Cannabis Journey

As part of the celebration, Higher Collective is pleased to offer their exclusive "Founders Rate" program to customers who attend the grand opening event. Customers who make a purchase will be automatically enrolled in this program, providing them with a consistent discount on future purchases until they have saved $1,000. Becoming a "Founder" means becoming part of the initial community supporting Higher Collective's vision for social equity within the cannabis industry.

Higher Collective's Expansion Journey Set to Continue

The forthcoming opening of the New London location follows the openings of Higher Collective's Killingly and Willington locations last month. Higher Collective's aggressive growth strategy will continue, with advanced planning already underway for an additional location to open in Hartford around Thanksgiving. Three more locations are set to open across Connecticut by early 2024.

About Higher Collective

Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in the cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity, diversity, and inclusion. Each of the thoughtfully designed adult-use retail locations serves as a welcoming space for people to explore their relationship with cannabis. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience while taking tangible steps towards a more equitable future. For more information, visit www.highercollective.com.

