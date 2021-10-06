Higher Ed CRM Leader Element451 Launches Predictive Marketing and Expanded Personalization Using Automated Intelligence

With many institutions seeing decreasing numbers of college ready students due to demographic shifts, competition for all types of students – whether full-time or part-time, and across an ever-expanding list of degree types and credentials – has increased.

For higher ed admissions marketers, enrollment managers, and academic advisors, student persistence and retention rate initiatives are becoming more vital by the day, as is their reliance on data to bolster success. Element451's Bolt artificial intelligence removes the guesswork and manual work associated with older marketing and communications approaches that lack the capability to intelligently scale personalized communications and anticipate the needs of today's higher ed student.

Bolt AI features on-the-spot smart audience segments, surfaces engagement recommendations, tallies real-time student engagement scores, and automates the delivery of customized and timely marketing interactions to students that boost interactions across all delivery channels like email and text messages.

"Our clients are seeing a dramatic shift across the student journey. In order to keep pace, administrators are increasingly reliant on data science to better understand the needs of students and to create the best possible experience from the first interaction through to graduation," said Todd Heilman, Chief Success Officer, Element451. "Many colleges are combining traditional enrollment management functions with traditional student affairs functions to drive a greater impact across key performance metrics."

The ability to share, interpret and apply student data for the purposes of short-term and long-range strategic enrollment and budget planning has become fundamental for success. Element's Bolt AI is able to convert higher ed marketing from a game of hide-and-seek to a behavior based, programmatic approach without the need for an analytics background, technical expertise or pricey external agencies.

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

