Higher Ed CRM Leader Element451 Names Jaime Moquin Senior Vice President of Customer Success

EdTech leader joins Element451 to drive innovative customer solutions and create synergy across people, process, and technology.

RALEIGH, N.C, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Element451, a leading student engagement CRM for higheducation, announced the appointment of Jaime Moquin as the new senior vice president of customer success. Moquin's extensive background in education, EdTech, and customer-centric strategies makes her an invaluable addition to the enrollment marketing and student success CRM company.

With a true passion for advancing education and organizational missions, Moquin has dedicated her career to leveraging EdTech and innovative programs to drive positive change in the education sector.

Moquin's professional journey spans over 25 years and her experience ranges from leading professional services and customer success management teams at Jenzabar, establishing the vision, strategy, and growth at EdAgree, leading the customer success team at ACT, and building strategic relationships while managing larger complex customer portfolios at BenchPrep. This extensive experience has equipped her with a comprehensive perspective on the various aspects of education, allowing her to bridge the gap between academia and technology seamlessly.

"Jaime's extensive experience and unique perspective will be instrumental in driving customer satisfaction and ensuring the success of our partner institutions. Her profound understanding of higher education customer needs, data, and integrations, coupled with her experience in working with agile teams from her tenure at BenchPrep, makes her a perfect fit for Element451," said Ardis Kadiu, Founder & CEO of Element451.

For more information on Element451 and its commitment to student engagement and customer success, please visit: www.element451.com.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-powered, all-in-one education CRM platform with all the tools, integrations, and resources higher ed institutions need to manage engagement, enrollment, marketing, and student success. Using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation it provides higher ed institutions with a competitive advantage from recruitment to graduation. The Element451 CRM leverages billions of behavior-based data insights to reach students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

More news releases in similar topics

