Higher Education Market | Growth of Internationalization in the Education Sector to Impact the Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The higher education market is poised to grow by $ 45.11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of internationalization in the education sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the cost of higher education might hamper the market growth.
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Software
- Hardware
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our higher education market report covers the following areas:
- Higher Education Market size
- Higher Education Market trends
- Higher Education Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of new higher education institutes as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years.
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Higher Education Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Higher Education Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the higher education market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Advance
- Apple Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Ellucian Co. LP
- Instructure Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
