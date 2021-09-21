Higher Education Market | Growth of Internationalization in the Education Sector to Impact the Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of internationalization in the education sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the cost of higher education might hamper the market growth.

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Software



Hardware

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our higher education market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education Market size

Higher Education Market trends

Higher Education Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of new higher education institutes as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years.

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Higher Education Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Higher Education Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

