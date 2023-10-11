Higher Education Market size to grow by USD 63.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Advance HE and Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education market is estimated to grow by USD 63.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.49%. The higher education market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer higher education market are Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers higher education solutions such as Creative Cloud.
  • Advance HE - The company offers higher education with a focus on enhancing teaching and learning, effective governance, leadership development, and tackling inequalities through equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) work.
  • Apple Inc. - The company offers higher education solutions through Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing popularity of learning; Higher education institutions are investing in modern technologies that can be used to enhance student learning experiences and enable teachers to stream and access content from anywhere, anytime. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- The Advent of changes in educational content delivery methods
  • Key Trend - Growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery
  • Major Challenges - Rise in the cost of higher education

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into software and hardware. The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The solutions segment includes training management systemsLMS, enterprise resource plansERP, adaptive education softwareALITS, Content Management SystemsHTTPs, and others. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Higher Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

