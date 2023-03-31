Higher Education Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education market size is estimated to grow by USD 63,368.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period. A major factor fueling the higher education market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. Various established technologies, including hybrid or collaborative learning platforms, have been utilized for higher education globally. The implementation of new technologies for education was led by the increase in the investment by colleges and universities in hardware and software. The market has witnessed an emergence of new forms of content delivery methods that involve new technologies such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning, which can help enhance student engagement and make the learning process student-centric. Gamification-supported flipped classroom is a technology that enables students to watch videos and online lectures outside the classroom. This technology helps in remodeling lengthy lecture sessions into active learning, thereby utilizing the valuable class time of students to solve problems and apply concepts. Hence, technological advances fuel the growth of the higher education market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Market 2023-2027

Higher education market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global higher education market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer higher education in the market are Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers higher education solutions such as Creative Cloud.

The company offers higher education solutions such as Creative Cloud. Apple Inc. - The company offers higher education solutions through Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil.

The company offers higher education solutions through Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil. D2L Corp. - The company offers higher education solutions such as Brightspace Learning Management System.

Higher Education Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education software segment is further segmented into support and solutions. The solutions subsegment includes learning management systems (LMSs), enterprise resource planning (ERP), adaptive learning software (ALS), content management systems (CMSs), and others. The global higher education software market is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for various higher education software is led by factors such as the shift in the focus of higher education institutions toward active learning techniques and changes in educational content delivery methods. The demand for cloud-based classroom management system software in the higher education sector is high because of its ease of integration with the existing LMS and other supporting software such as CMS. Moreover, global vendors of technologies such as learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring are expected to grow and capitalize on the opportunity during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global higher education market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global higher education market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing need for effective and quality education in the developed economies in the region. Higher education institutions are investing in modern technologies that can be used to improve the learning experience for students as well as enable educators to deliver and access content from anywhere at any given point in time.

Higher Education Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising emphasis on technology-based course delivery is a major trend in the global higher education market. New models of higher education partnerships such as transitional education (TNE) have emerged. TNE is conducted using different modes such as twinning programs, distance education, articulation programs, franchising arrangements, and branch campuses. The rise in the demand among students to gain a foreign qualification without moving from their country of residence is driving the growth of TNE. This helps employers and governments look for options for human resource development with a geographically dispersed workforce. Hence, the growth of TNE across the globe is likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market.

Major challenges -

The growth in the cost of higher education is one of the challenges hindering the higher education market growth. The rise in the cost of higher education discourages potential customers such as students. The cost of higher education is very high in private colleges compared with government colleges. For instance, the average tuition fee in private, nonprofit, and four-year colleges has increased significantly, leading to a reduction in the total number of college enrollments. The lack of well-paying job opportunities also makes students reluctant to pay high fees. Furthermore, young adults are facing high student debt. The enrollment rates for higher education are severely dropping among low-income students. Hence, factors such as high costs are expected to impede the market growth for higher education during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Higher Education Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the higher education market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the higher education market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the higher education market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

The online photography education market in the higher education market size is expected to increase by USD 655.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%. The growing advantages of online learning are a key factor driving the global online photography education market in higher education market share growth.

The higher education market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 481.32 million. The advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is driving the market growth.

Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63,368.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

