Higher Education Video Platform Enables Educators to Collaboratively Assess Student Learning in Hybrid, Online, and In-Person Courses

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the award-winning video platform for higher education, today launched a new capability that allows instructors to more easily and consistently gain insight into student learning and progress, whether instruction takes place in-person or online. With Echo360's unique embedded polling and quizzing, instructors can seamlessly create interactive media to engage students and measure learning in any teaching modality.

"Throughout my career, I've worked to create learning experiences that are active and engaging regardless of whether students are in the classroom or at home attending class remotely," said Perry Samson, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Michigan, who is teaching his courses on the Echo360 video platform. "Using embedded polling, I can effectively assess student learning and gather critical feedback across all teaching modalities."

With embedded polling, Echo360 enables instructors to create interactive content and embed it within videos or class presentations to generate new insights into student learning and measure student comprehension throughout the course of a lecture or video. User-created polls and quizzes also provide students with valuable opportunities to evaluate their own progress, as well as a channel to solicit their feedback and opinions. This new capability integrates with existing Echo360 features such as the confusion indicator and the platform's robust analytics tools, allowing educators to more precisely assess student learning wherever and whenever it occurs.

Only Echo360 allows instructors to build a personal library of reusable poll and quiz questions, simplifying the creation of interactive learning content for live and online courses. Additionally, faculty can easily share their interactive media with peers, allowing academic departments to quickly and collaboratively enhance course content with interactive assessments.

"During a fall semester that will look unlike any other semester any of us have seen, colleges and universities and their faculty will need tools specifically designed to engage students and support their learning," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "By introducing the ability to easily create and share polls and quizzes, we are equipping faculty to make their course content more engaging and measure student learning in all teaching modalities."

All Echo360 partners now have access to the embedded polling capabilities as part of their existing contracts and at no additional cost.

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE Echo360