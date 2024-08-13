Higher home prices and elevated mortgage rates push California housing affordability to near-17-year low in second-quarter 2024, C.A.R. reports

Fourteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $906,600 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2024, down from 17 percent in first-quarter 2024 and down from 16 percent in second-quarter 2023.





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher prices combined with elevated mortgage rates that pushed borrowing costs to all-time highs pulled California's housing affordability down to the lowest levels in nearly 17 years during the second quarter of 2024, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Higher home prices and elevated mortgage rates push California housing affordability to near-17-year low in second-quarter 2024.

Fourteen percent of the state's homebuyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2024, down from 17 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and down from 16 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI).

The second-quarter 2024 figure is less than a third of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the second quarter of 2012. Despite elevated mortgage rates in the second quarter, recent signs of weakness in macroeconomic reports have pushed rates down in the past few weeks. As the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates at the September meeting increases, housing affordability in California is expected to improve in the next quarter.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $236,800 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $906,600 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2024. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,920, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 7.10 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 6.68 percent in first-quarter 2024 and 6.61 percent in second-quarter 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, the minimum annual income required exceeded $200,000 for the sixth time in seven quarters, setting a new record high. The monthly PITI for a typical single-family home in California also hit a record high, rising by double digits from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

On a year-over-year basis, statewide home prices jumped 9.0 percent from second-quarter 2023, as competition and low inventory applied upward pressure on home prices. As the market moves past the spring home-buying season and transitions to the off season, home prices will likely decline as market competition cools and housing inventory continues to improve. A consistent drop in mortgage rates expected in the coming months will lower borrowing costs and improve affordability for the rest of the year.

The share of California households that could afford a typical condo/townhome in second-quarter 2024 fell to 22 percent, down from 24 percent recorded in the previous quarter and down from the 25 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2023. An annual income of $180,000 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,500 on the $690,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the second quarter of 2024.

Compared with California, about one-third of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $422,100 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $110,000 to make monthly payments of $2,750. Nationwide affordability was down from 36 percent a year ago. In the second quarter of 2024, the nationwide minimum required annual income was half that of California's for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Key points from the second-quarter 2024 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to Q124, housing affordability in Q224 declined in 40 counties and remained unchanged in six. Seven counties showed quarter-to-quarter improvement in affordability mainly due to price declines in those counties. When compared to a year ago, six counties registered an improvement in affordability, while 39 counties throughout the state posted a decline on a year-over-year basis, and eight remained unchanged.





Lassen (52 percent) remained the most affordable county in California , followed by Glenn (35 percent), Del Norte (34 percent), and Tehama (34 percent). Of all counties in California , Lassen continued to have the lowest minimum qualifying income ($65,200) to purchase a median-priced home in in second-quarter 2024.





(52 percent) remained the most affordable county in , followed by (35 percent), (34 percent), and (34 percent). Of all counties in , continued to have the lowest minimum qualifying income to purchase a median-priced home in in second-quarter 2024. Mono (5 percent), Monterey (8 percent), and Santa Barbara (9 percent) were the least affordable counties in California , with each of the counties requiring a minimum income of at least $267,600 to purchase a median-priced home in the respective counties. San Mateo continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income ($574,800) to buy a median-priced home in the second quarter of 2024 and, together with Santa Clara ($524,000) , were the only two counties in California with a minimum qualifying income more than $500,000 . Marin and San Francisco came in third and fourth, requiring a minimum income of $469,200 and $444,000 , respectively.





(5 percent), (8 percent), and (9 percent) were the least affordable counties in , with each of the counties requiring a minimum income of at least to purchase a median-priced home in the respective counties. continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home in the second quarter of 2024 and, together with , were the only two counties in with a minimum qualifying income more than . and came in third and fourth, requiring a minimum income of and , respectively. Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Plumas , falling nine points from the previous year. Siskiyou recorded the second largest drop in affordability, moving seven percentage points below the same quarter of last year. Merced and Sutter had the third worst drop in affordability, decreasing six percentage points each from a year ago. Despite higher household income, higher home prices and elevated mortgage rates continue to keep housing affordability near its all-time lows across most counties.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with nearly 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Second quarter 2024

2nd Qtr. 2024 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY 2nd

Qtr.

2024 1st

Qtr. 202

2nd

Qtr.

2023

Median Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family homes 14 17

16

$906,600 $5,920 $236,800 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 22 24

25

$690,000 $4,500 $180,000 Los Angeles Metro Area 13 15

17

$840,000 $5,480 $219,200 Inland Empire 20 21

22

$600,000 $3,910 $156,400 San Francisco Bay Area 18 20

19

$1,430,000 $9,330 $373,200 United States 33 37

36

$422,100 $2,750 $110,000

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 16 16

16

$1,399,500 $9,130 $365,200 Contra Costa 21 25

23

$925,000 $6,040 $241,600 Marin 16 18

16

$1,797,000 $11,730 $469,200 Napa 14 18

19

$962,500 $6,280 $251,200 San Francisco 19 20

20

$1,701,000 $11,100 $444,000 San Mateo 16 17

17

$2,202,300 $14,370 $574,800 Santa Clara 16 18

18

$2,008,000 $13,100 $524,000 Solano 24 26

26

$600,000 $3,910 $156,400 Sonoma 16 16

16

$850,000 $5,550 $222,000 Southern California















Imperial 26 30

30

$395,000 $2,580 $103,200 Los Angeles 13 14

15

$854,760 $5,580 $223,200 Orange 11 11

12

$1,437,500 $9,380 $375,200 Riverside 18 20

20

$650,000 $4,240 $169,600 San Bernardino 25 27

30

$510,000 $3,330 $133,200 San Diego 11 11

13

$1,050,000 $6,850 $274,000 Ventura 12 15

14

$940,000 $6,130 $245,200 Central Coast















Monterey 8 11

12

$1,025,000 $6,690 $267,600 San Luis Obispo 11 10

11

$889,500 $5,800 $232,000 Santa Barbara 9 11

10

$1,372,500 $8,960 $358,400 Santa Cruz 13 13

13

$1,375,000 $8,970 $358,800 Central Valley















Fresno 28 30

29

$425,000 $2,770 $110,800 Glenn 35 34

32

$340,450 $2,220 $88,800 Kern 30 31

31

$385,000 $2,510 $100,400 Kings 29 34

32

$380,000 $2,480 $99,200 Madera 29 30

31

$430,000 $2,810 $112,400 Merced 25 29

31

$415,000 $2,710 $108,400 Placer 28 30

29

$675,500 $4,410 $176,400 Sacramento 24 26

26

$555,000 $3,620 $144,800 San Benito 18 21

19

$805,000 $5,250 $210,000 San Joaquin 24 26

26

$550,000 $3,590 $143,600 Stanislaus 25 28

27

$489,250 $3,190 $127,600 Tulare 30 33

33

$377,000 $2,460 $98,400 Far North















Butte 27 29

29

$452,470 $2,950 $118,000 Lassen 52 51

52

$249,950 $1,630 $65,200 Plumas 29 37

38

$426,000 $2,780 $111,200 Shasta 33 37

35

$379,900 $2,480 $99,200 Siskiyou 31 32

39

$332,000 $2,170 $86,800 Tehama 34 39

35

$350,000 $2,280 $91,200 Trinity 28 26

31

$304,600 $1,990 $79,600 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 32 30

28

$437,450 $2,850 $114,000 Calaveras 29 33

27

$481,000 $3,140 $125,600 Del Norte 34 34

30

$345,000 $2,250 $90,000 El Dorado 22 25

23

$720,000 $4,700 $188,000 Humboldt 22 25

25

$445,000 $2,900 $116,000 Lake 31 33

28

$345,000 $2,250 $90,000 Mariposa 25 23

24

$407,780 $2,660 $106,400 Mendocino 17 21

17

$525,000 $3,430 $137,200 Mono 5 4

5

$1,088,190 $7,100 $284,000 Nevada 24 27

25

$585,000 $3,820 $152,800 Sutter 27 32

33

$440,000 $2,870 $114,800 Tuolumne 31 36

32

$437,000 $2,850 $114,000 Yolo 22 24

23

$640,000 $4,180 $167,200 Yuba 25 26

26

$446,400 $2,910 $116,400

r = revised

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 7.10% (2Qtr. 2024), 6.68% (1Qtr. 2023) and 6.61% (2Qtr. 2023).

