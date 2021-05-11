Higher home prices substantially diminish California housing affordability in first quarter 2021, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability in California remained at the lowest level since mid-2018 as higher home prices fueled by a shortage of homes for sale pushed the state's median home price more than 22 percent higher on a year-over-year basis, resulting in an 8 percentage-point annual decline in California's housing affordability index in the first quarter of 2021, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in first-quarter 2021 dropped to 27 percent from 35 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The first-quarter 2021 figure is less than half of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $131,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $720,490 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the first quarter of 2021. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,280, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.08 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 2.96 percent in fourth-quarter 2020 and 3.70 percent in first-quarter 2020.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also declined in first-quarter 2021 compared to a year ago, with 40 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $535,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, down from 44 percent a year ago and from 41 percent in fourth-quarter 2020. An annual income of $97,600 was required to make monthly payments of $2,440.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (54 percent) could afford to purchase a $319,200 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $58,000 to make monthly payments of $1,450. Nationwide affordability also fell from 59 percent a year ago.

Key points from the first-quarter 2021 Housing Affordability report include:





Housing affordability held even on an annual basis in only two tracked counties ( San Francisco and Santa Clara ) and declined in 49 counties. Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in 33 counties, improved in eight counties and was unchanged in 10 counties.

and ) and declined in 49 counties. Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in 33 counties, improved in eight counties and was unchanged in 10 counties. In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability declined from a year ago in every county except San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, which held even. San Mateo County was the least affordable, with just 19 percent of households able to purchase the $1,850,000 median-priced home. Forty-four percent of Solano County households could afford the $525,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

, affordability declined from a year ago in every county except and counties, which held even. was the least affordable, with just 19 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-four percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county. Affordability fell from a year ago in all Southern California counties with Orange County being the least affordable (20 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (45 percent).

counties with being the least affordable (20 percent) and being the most affordable (45 percent). In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 58 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 31 percent.

was the most affordable at 58 percent, and was the least affordable at 31 percent. In the Central Coast region, Santa Barbara County was the least affordable at 14 percent and San Luis Obispo County was the most affordable at 25 percent.

was the least affordable at 14 percent and was the most affordable at 25 percent. During the first quarter of 2021, Lassen (62 percent) remained the most affordable county in the state, followed by Kings (58 percent), Siskiyou (49 percent), and Tuolumne (49 percent). The minimum qualifying income was less than $64,000 for each of these counties. Lassen also had the lowest minimum qualifying annual income to purchase a median-priced home at $45,200 .

(62 percent) remained the most affordable county in the state, followed by (58 percent), (49 percent), and (49 percent). The minimum qualifying income was less than for each of these counties. also had the lowest minimum qualifying annual income to purchase a median-priced home at . Mono (3 percent), Santa Barbara (14 percent), and Monterey (17 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each of them requiring at least a minimum annual income of $157,600 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo remained the least affordable county in the state and required the highest minimum qualifying annual income of $337,200 in the first quarter of 2021. It was the only county in California that had a minimum qualifying annual income of over $300,000 in first-quarter 2021.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.





Traditional Housing Affordability Index

First quarter 2021

STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 1 2021 Qtr. 4 2020

Qtr. 1 2020

Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family homes 27 27

35

$720,490 $3,280 $131,200 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 40 41

44

$535,000 $2,440 $97,600 Los Angeles Metro Area 29 30

35

$650,000 $2,960 $118,400 Inland Empire 39 41

46

$475,000 $2,160 $86,400 San Francisco Bay Area 23 24

31

$1,157,000 $5,270 $210,800 United States 54 55

59

$319,200 $1,450 $58,000

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 22 23

28

$1,109,000 $5,050 $202,000 Contra Costa 32 34

42

$835,000 $3,800 $152,000 Marin 22 22

23

$1,530,000 $6,970 $278,800 Napa 24 29

34

$901,500 $4,110 $164,400 San Francisco 20 20

20

$1,745,000 $7,950 $318,000 San Mateo 19 20

20

$1,850,000 $8,430 $337,200 Santa Clara 22 22

22

$1,500,000 $6,830 $273,200 Solano 44 45

49

$525,000 $2,390 $95,600 Sonoma 27 28

32

$742,500 $3,380 $135,200 Southern California















Los Angeles 25 24

31

$682,360 $3,110 $124,400 Orange 20 22

24

$1,000,000 $4,560 $182,400 Riverside 36 39

44

$520,000 $2,370 $94,800 San Bernardino 45 48

53

$399,000 $1,820 $72,800 San Diego 25 26

30

$763,500 $3,480 $139,200 Ventura 27 27

32

$769,000 $3,500 $140,000 Central Coast















Monterey 17 18

26

$865,000 $3,940 $157,600 San Luis Obispo 25 25

31

$709,750 $3,230 $129,200 Santa Barbara 14 16

27

$1,060,000 $4,830 $193,200 Santa Cruz 18 19

23

$1,100,000 $5,010 $200,400 Central Valley















Fresno 46 48

52

$340,000 $1,550 $62,000 Glenn 44 47

46

$320,000 $1,460 $58,400 Kern 47 48

52

$300,180 $1,370 $54,800 Kings 58 57

61

$282,500 $1,290 $51,600 Madera 46 49

52

$349,000 $1,590 $63,600 Merced 46 45

48

$315,000 $1,440 $57,600 Placer 39 42

46

$599,000 $2,730 $109,200 Sacramento 41 43

47

$465,000 $2,120 $84,800 San Benito 31 31

42

$718,000 $3,270 $130,800 San Joaquin 42 42

46

$442,250 $2,020 $80,800 Stanislaus 44 46

51

$400,000 $1,820 $72,800 Tulare 47 49

53

$300,000 $1,370 $54,800 Far North















Butte 37 35

41

$400,000 $1,820 $72,800 Lassen 62 67

64

$249,000 $1,130 $45,200 Plumas 47 45

48

$337,500 $1,540 $61,600 Shasta 48 49

52

$335,000 $1,530 $61,200 Siskiyou 49 48

52

$266,000 $1,210 $48,400 Tehama 46 45

49

$290,000 $1,320 $52,800 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 44 50

53

$404,570 $1,840 $73,600 Calaveras 41 44

48

$427,000 $1,950 $78,000 Del Norte 36 36

50

$349,000 $1,590 $63,600 El Dorado 36 41

47

$620,000 $2,820 $112,800 Humboldt 39 38

43

$361,000 $1,640 $65,600 Lake 46 46

52

$317,000 $1,440 $57,600 Mariposa 37 41

46

$400,000 $1,820 $72,800 Mendocino 27 28

36

$520,000 $2,370 $94,800 Mono 3 11

17

$1,450,000 $6,610 $264,400 Nevada 37 40

46

$525,000 $2,390 $95,600 Sutter 45 46

50

$365,500 $1,670 $66,800 Tuolumne 49 50

54

$350,000 $1,590 $63,600 Yolo 38 38

43

$515,000 $2,350 $94,000 Yuba 45 49

53

$370,000 $1,690 $67,600

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)