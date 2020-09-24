Highgate Announces Three Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a global real estate investor and hotel manager, today announces that Rich Russo, Zach Berger and Matt Gunlock have been named Principals, effectively immediately. The three will work closely with Co-Founders and Managing Principals Mahmood and Mehdi Khimji to build upon Highgate's proven 30-year track record and lead the next phase of strategic growth.

"Each industry recovery that I've experienced has presented unique areas for growth, innovation and value creation, and the changes we have announced today well position us to capitalize on those opportunities," said Mahmood Khimji. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Rich, Zach and Matt in navigating this incredibly dynamic market environment, and look forward to continuing to add to Highgate's leadership team and deep base of talent as we go into this next cycle."

Rich Russo's 18 years of hotel industry experience includes five years with Highgate where he has been responsible for spearheading the firm's business development efforts. Prior to joining Highgate, Rich was Head of Development for Morgans Hotel Group. He began his career at Ernst & Young, and received his bachelor's degree from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.

Zach Berger is an eight-year Highgate veteran, where he most recently led acquisitions and asset management for the company. Zach worked at Citigroup in the Real Estate and Lodging Investment Banking group prior to joining Highgate. He graduated summa cum laude from Wake Forest University, with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science, and also studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Matt Gunlock has 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, the last five of which as Highgate's General Counsel. Prior to joining Highgate, Matt was an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he focused on commercial real estate transactions, hospitality, and private equity. He holds a BS in Accounting, summa cum laude, from the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University and a JD from the William & Mary School of Law.

For more information on Highgate, visit Highgate.com .

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, and Seattle. www.highgate.com.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

TAYLOR SCHILLACE / MICHELLE KELLY

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Highgate

Related Links

http://www.highgate.com/

