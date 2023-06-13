Highland Electric Fleets and PowerOptions Partner to Provide Charging-as-a-Service to Schools, Municipalities, and Nonprofits in New England

News provided by

Highland Electric Fleets

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Agreement will make Highland's electric school bus charging solution available to PowerOptions members in CT, MA, and RI

BEVERLY, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerOptions, the largest energy consortium in New England, has selected Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America, to serve PowerOptions' 495 member organizations as a charging-as-a-service provider. Under the program agreement, Highland will provide PowerOptions members with a new procurement alternative to make accessing electric vehicle (EV) supply equipment and charging services simple and affordable.

"Charging-as-a-service allows us to deliver even better value to our members for electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations," said Heather Takle, President and CEO of PowerOptions. "The innovative structure of this new offering protects our members by shifting the risks of execution, implementation, and operation to the developers."

As the largest energy-buying consortium in New England, PowerOptions issued a region-wide RFP for EV supply equipment and charging services. Highland was selected based on its experience, qualifications, and pricing. The program agreement provides multiple benefits to PowerOptions members, including: saving time by not having to run their own RFPs for EV supply equipment and related services; saving money by leveraging competitive pricing; and reducing risk by using PowerOptions' pre-negotiated contract.

"We are excited to work with PowerOptions to simplify electric vehicle equipment and charging procurement for educational, municipal, healthcare, and other nonprofit and public organizations in New England," said Amy McGuire, Director of Market Development at Highland. "Demand for cleaner, healthier transportation is growing, and this partnership will help accelerate deployment and make electrification simpler and more affordable for more organizations."

Highland's solutions include both full-service, turnkey fleet electrification and depot electrification (EV supply equipment and charging services) – all for a fixed, annual fee over 8–15-year contracts. With PowerOptions, Highland will focus on successfully deploying its "Depot" electrification services product for the nonprofit's members in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.

About PowerOptions

For 25 years PowerOptions has reduced the cost, carbon, and complexity of energy for nonprofits and is now the largest energy consortium in New England. With 495 members of every size and sector across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, PowerOptions has market strength to negotiate very competitive prices and member demand to drive innovation. Any nonprofit or public entity is eligible to join and access our programs for electricity and natural gas procurement, turnkey solar, clean transportation, sustainability planning and implementation, data analytics, and advisory services. For more information, go to www.poweroptions.org

Media Contacts

Mission Control Communications | Highland
[email protected]

Liam Sullivan | PowerOptions
[email protected] 

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets

Also from this source

Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Second Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Highland Electric Fleets Joins White House EV Acceleration Challenge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.