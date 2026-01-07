Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Celebrates Launch of 25 Electric School Buses

Ribbon cutting highlights new fleet delivered in partnership with North American Central School Bus and Highland Electric Fleets

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topeka Public Schools Unified School District 501 will mark the next phase of its electric school bus project with a ribbon-cutting event celebrating 25 electric school buses now in service across the district. The project is delivered by Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus fleets, in partnership with North American Central School Bus (NACSB) and its local operating partner, Kansas Central School Bus.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 North American Central School Bus (NACSB)

The addition of the electric buses supports the district's transportation planning and reflects continued investment in reliable student transportation. The buses are Thomas Built Jouley models with an estimated 150-mile range, supporting a variety of daily routes.

"This project reflects careful planning and coordination to ensure our transportation system continues to meet the needs of students and families across Topeka," said Chief Bill Cochran, General Director of Transportation and Campus Police, Topeka Public Schools. "Cleaner, quieter buses mean a healthier environment for students and staff, and a better experience for the neighborhoods our buses serve every day."

As part of the project, Highland Electric Fleets worked closely with NACSB to deliver a depot-based electrification solution designed to integrate into existing fleet operations. Charging infrastructure includes 25 Kempower 30kW chargers, supporting daily fleet needs.

"Empowering tomorrow's leaders starts with the choices we make today," said Jason Walker, CEO of NACSB. "In partnering with Topeka Public Schools and Highland, we're proud to deliver a solution that strengthens communities and sets a new standard for student transportation. These buses are a bold step toward a future where sustainability and education go hand in hand."

"Strong partnerships are what make projects like this work," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "Working alongside Topeka Public Schools and North American Central School Bus, we're delivering an electric fleet that supports predictable operating costs and helps provide healthy, reliable transportation for students."

The electric school buses were supported in part by an over $7.6 million award through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program.

The ribbon-cutting event featured remarks from district and community leaders, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Chief Bill Cochran, former Topeka Chief of Police and now General Director of Transportation & Campus Police, as well as NACSB CEO Jason Walker and Highland CEO Duncan McIntyre. The program also included a performance of the National Anthem by a nationally recognized student.

About Topeka Public Schools USD 501

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 aims to engage students in high-quality learning, prepare them for productive citizenship, and inspire lifelong excellence, with a vision for national recognition in academics, career/college success, and extracurriculars, focusing on equity, trust, and collaboration for every student's readiness.

About North American Central School Bus (NACSB)

NACSB's mission is to "empower tomorrow's leaders and provide them with access to world changing opportunities." They strive to foster a culture of safety, innovation, excellence, and engagement in all operations. Learn more at www.northamericacentral.com.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Orlando | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets