Highland Electric Fleets Appoints Evelyn Krasnow as Vice President of Marketing, Expanding its Suite of Sustainability and Transportation Experts

News provided by

Highland Electric Fleets

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Fernish and Bird marketing executive joins Highland to drive brand growth in the electric vehicle industry

BEVERLY, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, announced today it has hired Evelyn Krasnow as its new Vice President of Marketing. Bringing more than 20 years of marketing expertise with top-tier brands, Krasnow will guide the development and growth of Highland's brand in the electric fleet services space, along with overseeing its corporate storytelling and strategic marketing efforts to drive and sustain stakeholder engagement.

Continue Reading
Highland Electric Fleets Vice President of Marketing Evelyn Krasnow
Highland Electric Fleets Vice President of Marketing Evelyn Krasnow

Prior to joining Highland, Krasnow served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Los Angeles-based startup Fernish, a sustainable home furnishing company, providing strategic direction that led the furniture rental business into new markets. Before that, Krasnow spearheaded Bird's global transportation marketing efforts serving as its Senior Director of Global Marketing, where she successfully transformed its brand perception for the rideshare industry and played a key role in launching the company's first consumer products globally.

"With so much focus on the energy transition right now, Highland's mission in making school bus electrification affordable and accessible to communities across the North American region is incredibly important," said Evelyn Krasnow, Vice President of Marketing at Highland Electric Fleets. "I'm delighted to be a member of this brilliant and innovative team and look forward to helping the company sustain its position as a leader in the electrification market while making a positive impact on the world."

Now, Krasnow will continue her work in the sustainability and transportation industries, driving brand awareness of Highland's business offerings and services, and electrification expertise.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Evelyn on board as her marketing and brand expertise is exactly what we need at this stage of our company's growth," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO & Founder at Highland Electric Fleets. "Evelyn's background in developing and leading impactful marketing initiatives and campaigns at other top-tier brands is commendable and will certainly help us get to the next level."

About Highland Electric Fleets 
Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contact
Mission Control Communications for Highland
[email protected] 

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets

Also from this source

Highland Electric Fleets and PowerOptions Partner to Provide Charging-as-a-Service to Schools, Municipalities, and Nonprofits in New England

Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Second Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.