New buses join a fleet that supports schools across the region

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIPP North Carolina Public Schools will unveil three new electric school buses at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at KIPP Durham College Prep, marking the district's introduction of electric vehicles into its fleet.

KIPP North Carolina Launches First Electric School Buses

KIPP partnered with Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), along with local partners Duke Energy and Miller Electric, to bring the new buses online. The 72-passenger Thomas Built electric school buses were delivered through dealer Carolina Thomas. Three Zerova charging stations have been installed to support daily operations. Together, the buses and chargers will serve approximately 216 of the district's 3,000 students each day.

Electric buses offer a quieter and smoother ride and help reduce noise around school campuses and neighborhoods. By adding electric vehicles to its fleet, the district is improving the transportation experience for riders and supporting long-term operational savings.

"Every decision we make at KIPP North Carolina begins with one question: What creates the best experience for our students?" said Dr. Fabby Williams, Chief Executive Officer of KIPP North Carolina Public Schools. "These new electric buses are a powerful answer. They give our scholars quieter, cleaner, and more comfortable rides while helping us build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve. This project represents the very best of partnership, innovation, and our belief that our students deserve excellence in every part of their day."

KIPP North Carolina received approximately $1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to support its electric school bus rollout, which includes the three newly announced buses serving Durham, as well as five serving KIPP Pride High School in Gaston and five serving KIPP Halifax.

"KIPP North Carolina is adding electric buses to a fleet that supports many different schools and routes," said Matt Stanberry, Senior Vice President of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "These buses will add real benefit to the district by lowering operating costs and providing smooth, quiet rides on the routes they serve."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET at KIPP Durham College Prep (1107 Holloway St, Durham, NC 27701). Attendees will hear from district and partner representatives, tour the new charging equipment, and have the opportunity to ride one of the new electric school buses.

About KIPP North Carolina

KIPP North Carolina is a network of free, non-profit, high-performing, college-preparatory public charter schools providing an academically rigorous and joyous school experience to 3,000 students in grades K-12 in Charlotte, Durham, and Eastern North Carolina

Together with families and communities, we create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose—college, career, and beyond—so they can lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

