Highland Electric Fleets Has Provided One Million Miles of Healthier Air to America's Children

News provided by

Highland Electric Fleets

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

On the heels of National School Bus Safety Week, the nation's leading electric school bus provider reinforces its mission of providing cleaner, healthier student transportation to all

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet Electrification-as-a Service in North America, today announced that the company has provided over one million miles of clean, healthy air to children across America and their communities. In honor of this year's National School Bus Safety Week, Highland's landmark milestone is equivalent to the company's electric school buses circling the Earth's circumference nearly 40 times, or taking two trips back and forth between the Earth and the Moon.

"Electric school buses are an easy and accessible way for students, faculty and communities to have immediate access to clean transportation and improved air quality," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO and founder at Highland. "Our electric school buses have now driven the equivalent of 3,000 trips between New York City and Los Angeles – removing an estimated 1,800,000 pounds of equivalent CO2 from the air while providing cleaner air to all along their routes. Highland looks forward to continuing to electrify America and bringing communities their next million miles of clean air."

With active partnerships with school districts across the United States, ranging from Maryland's Baltimore City Public Schools to more rural areas including Illinois's Hardin County Community Unit School District #1, Highland Electric Fleets has a proven history of working with all communities to ensure their students, and communities, receive cleaner transportation. Highland partners with North American bus manufacturers Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, IC, Lion and Collins, and is committed to providing the safe and reliable transportation for all school districts that choose to upgrade their fleets to electric.

About Highland Electric Fleets
Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts
Mission Control Communications | Highland
[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets

Also from this source

Manassas City Public Schools Partners with Highland Electric Fleets to Deploy 12 Electric School Buses to Manassas, VA

Manassas City Public Schools Partners with Highland Electric Fleets to Deploy 12 Electric School Buses to Manassas, VA

Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet Electrification-as-a-Service in North America, announced today its partnership...
Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Third Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Third Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, celebrates the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.