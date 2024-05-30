Highland Electric Fleets Named to TIME's List of the 100 Most Influential Companies

Company recognized for leading the transition to electric school buses and advancing zero-emission transportation

BEVERLY, Mass., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America, was named by TIME as one of the most influential companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. The company was recognized in the category of Pioneers.

Highland Electric Fleets

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Highland plays a unique role in leading the transition to zero-emissions transportation by offering a comprehensive range of services that make it simple and affordable for school districts, governments and fleet operators across the U.S. and Canada to make the switch to electric vehicles, with over six hundred electric school buses deployed to date.

As a part of its mission, Highland is committed to ensuring all communities are able to realize the economic, health and safety benefits of electric fleets. Electric school buses can be more cost-effective than diesel buses due to lower fuel and maintenance expenses, as electric engines have fewer moving parts, reducing the need for repairs. The health benefits are also substantial, as electric buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, leading to better air quality and reducing respiratory issues among children, particularly those with preexisting conditions. Additionally, by eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases emitted by traditional diesel buses, electric school buses contribute to promoting healthier communities overall.

Highland also pioneered vehicle-to-grid (V2G) programs that can play a valuable role in stabilizing the grid. During periods of high electricity demand, the grid can draw energy from the buses' batteries, helping to balance supply and demand. Conversely, during periods of low demand, buses can be charged, storing excess energy that can be used later.

"I started Highland because I saw my 5-year-old son standing next to a school bus and realized his head was the same height as the diesel tailpipe," said Duncan McIyntyre, CEO and founder of Highland Electric Fleets. "To be recognized by TIME as one of the most influential companies for making access to electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for all communities is a tremendous testament to the trust and partnership we have with school districts and municipalities across the country, and I am deeply humbled."

See the full list here: https://time.com/collection/time100-companies-2024/

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com .

