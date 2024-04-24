Highland Electric Fleets Provides Third-party Expertise in Support of EPA's Latest Funding Announcement

The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program opens nearly $1 billion in funding for Class 6 and 7 zero-emission vehicles

BEVERLY, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets announced its support for today's U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding announcement, which is designed to benefit school districts, municipalities, states, and tribes. The EPA's Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles (CHDVs) Grant Program is a $932 million competitive grant program designed to make electric vehicles more accessible to communities. Under the program, school districts, tribes, and other public agencies can now apply for funding for certain Class 6 and 7 medium and heavy-duty trucks, including electric school buses.

"Today's funding announcement from the EPA will help pave the way for more communities to begin their electrification journey, and in turn, bring cleaner, healthier air to students, parents and entire municipalities," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "At Highland, we're ready to support school districts and municipalities with applications, leveraging our experience deploying electric school buses and other electric fleets around the country."

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America and has helped school districts and other municipalities secure over $200 million in grants and incentives to date. The company has a diverse number of electrification projects, from the nation's largest electric fleet in Montgomery County, MD to Hardin County, the least populous county in Illinois.

Founded with the mission to make electric vehicles accessible and affordable to all communities, Highland has expanded its electrification-as-a-service model from its origins in electric school buses to include refuse, shuttle, and other heavy-duty vehicles.

