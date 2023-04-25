Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Second Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Highland welcomes the second round of funding and looks forward to working with additional school districts to deploy electric fleets

BEVERLY, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, celebrates the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s second round of its Clean School Bus Program announced yesterday. Significantly different from Round 1, which was a lottery-based rebate program, the EPA Clean School Bus Program's Round 2 will offer $400M in grant funding using a competitive application process that rewards projects demonstrating likelihood of success, relevant experience, workforce development, and cost-sharing, among other factors.

"We're excited about the second round of the Clean School Bus Program because public-private partnerships like those offered by Highland can provide school districts with expertise, matching capital, and the benefits of lessons learned deploying electric fleets around the country," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets.

"As the largest purchaser of electric school buses in the United States and a pioneer in fleet electrification, Highland is well-positioned to support school districts that want to bring cleaner, healthier electric school buses to their communities," said Stanberry. "We've leveraged EPA funds in the past to serve districts in rural areas like southeastern Illinois and cities like Baltimore, Maryland, and we look forward to continuing to help a diverse set of districts benefit from this program."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com

