Highland Park United Methodist Church Collaborates With Tegan on Transformative Capital Campaign

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Park United Methodist Church (HPUMC) recently shared the incredible success of its landmark capital campaign, Project Mockingbird. Driven by a campaign built in partnership with marketing agency Tegan Digital, commitments to Project Mockingbird have exceeded HPUMC's $43 million fundraising goal.

Tegan supported HPUMC in shaping and executing the campaign, from research and messaging to collateral and campaign rollout, inspiring generosity and uniting parishioners and community supporters in a shared vision for future generations.

HPUMC Project Mockingbird Collateral by Tegan Digital

"Project Mockingbird was such a meaningful initiative for HPUMC and the surrounding community, and Tegan worked closely with us to bring its identity, storytelling, and presentation to life," said Michelle Cox, HPUMC Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Generosity and Impact Ministries. "Tegan brought the vision and creative excellence we needed to inspire bold generosity from our community. We couldn't be more excited about its overwhelming success and positive reception from our members, community partners, and the city of Dallas as a whole."

Tegan's role in Project Mockingbird supported the HPUMC team with every stage of the campaign life cycle, ensuring a unified and intentional experience for donors, members, and the broader community. The work began with developing a deep understanding of HPUMC's vision, what the church sought to inspire within its congregation, and how it hoped to extend that impact across Dallas. From there, the team crafted supporting messaging in collaboration with HPUMC leadership, which was then woven throughout the campaign's pitch packet, a dedicated microsite, impact videos, on-campus campaign installations, and everything in between.

"We're incredibly proud to be a part of the vision of Project Mockingbird and to work alongside the folks at HPUMC on this transformational initiative," said John Herrington, Partner at Tegan. "Seeing the campaign's overwhelming success play out in real-time and knowing that these funds are going to be invested in the church, its leaders, and our shared community has been truly special for our team."

About Project Mockingbird

Project Mockingbird is a capital-raising initiative by Highland Park United Methodist Church with the goal of making strategic investments in the church, its leaders, and its community partners. Rooted in a shared vision to see Dallas not just grow, but truly thrive, the campaign focuses on expanding ministry impact, developing future leaders, and strengthening partnerships that serve the city. For more information, visit hpumcprojectmockingbird.com

About HPUMC

Founded in 1916 and located on SMU's campus along Mockingbird Lane, Highland Park United Methodist Church is a vibrant community of faith dedicated to helping people become deeply devoted followers of Jesus Christ. For more information, visit hpumc.org.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 14 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Tolleson Wealth Management, Business Jet, Buckner Retirement Services, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, The Birthday Party Project, and BraveLove. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

