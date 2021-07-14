Highlander Partners Announces Sale of Profile Custom Extrusions To KPS Capital Partners

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P., a leading middle market private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, today announced the sale of Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC ("Profile") to KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS"). KPS also completed its acquisition of Metra Holding S.p.A. and Metra S.p.A., (collectively "Metra"), a global manufacturer of extruded aluminum. Profile and Metra will be combined to form a leading, global extruded aluminum profile platform with a strong presence across both Europe and North America.

Profile is a U.S. manufacturer of custom, extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services including painting, anodizing, thermal break and precision cutting. Profile provides a variety of custom extruded aluminum profiles to diverse end-markets including residential and commercial construction, HVAC, hurricane protection, transportation, electrical and marine. Profile employs approximately 170 employees in its sole facility in Rome, GA.

The sale represents the culmination of a deliberate strategy that Highlander and Profile management put in motion in 2014 to take advantage of the rapid growth of population and construction in the Southeast region.

David Newby, President of Profile, said, "We are very appreciative of the support that Highlander provided during our tenure and are excited to continue our growth in the custom aluminum extrusion market with KPS. With the combination of Metra, our customers will now have access to the strengths of both businesses as we combine the very best manufacturing processes, products and services across a global manufacturing footprint."

Mark Blanchat, Highlander Partner and Chairman of Profile, said, "Highlander is very happy with the performance of Profile over the last seven years, and I look forward to watching the team achieve new levels of success in their next phase of growth."

"We are very pleased to see the success that Profile has achieved during our ownership period, and our return on the investment highlights Highlander's unique approach and patient capital contributing to a very successful outcome," said Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander and a Director of Profile. Mr. Hull added, "David Newby and his team have demonstrated incredible command of their business and have always executed with extreme precision. We believe they will continue to have immense success, and we wish them the best."

Fidus Partners, LLC served as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Highlander Partners, LP for the sale of Profile.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners uses a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC

