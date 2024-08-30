SFERRA, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Acquires Antica Farmacista

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SFERRA Fine Linens, a leading multi-branded luxury linens and home lifestyle holding company, operating under the SFERRA and Pratesi brands, owned by Highlander Partners, today announced the acquisition of Antica Farmacista. Antica Farmacista, founded in 2003, is a luxury home and body fragrance brand with an Italian ethos. It was the first brand to introduce the home ambiance diffuser to the US market. Antica Farmacista sells its products nationwide through multiple channels, including e-commerce, boutiques and department stores, and its offerings are also displayed in some of the world's most beautiful hotels, including Hotel Bel-Air and Ritz-Carltons. Antica Farmacista's operations will continue to be conducted from Seattle, Washington, and its employees, including founders Shelley Callaghan and Susanne Pruitt, will join the SFERRA team.

The transaction supports SFERRA's stated strategic objective of delivering fine craftsmanship and innovation into every room of the home and further expanding into adjacent product segments via selective brand acquisition to enhance its offering to better serve its global base of loyal, discerning customers.

"We believe the addition of Antica Farmacista is highly strategic and complementary to SFERRA's existing luxury home offerings," said Michelle Klein, President and CEO of SFERRA. "The acquisition will enhance SFERRA's breadth in the home fragrance category and strengthen our offering across all channels to better serve our customer base. We are excited to work with Antica Farmacista co-owners Shelley Callaghan and Susanne Pruitt and their team to continue to innovate and grow the business."

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander, and Chairman of SFERRA, commented, "The acquisition of Antica Farmacista reiterates Highlander's focus on our Italian luxury branded platform strategy, representing an opportunity for us to acquire a complementary, established luxury brand in the innovative and fast-growing home fragrance category with a differentiated product offering and artfully composed fragrances. We will continue to grow our offerings and reach under the SFERRA, Pratesi and Antica Farmacista brands and will continue to implement a selective "buy-and-build" investment approach through complementary M&A efforts in the luxury home goods category."

About SFERRA

SFERRA is an Italian luxury lifestyle brand established in 1891 by founder Gennaro Sferra, who created the brand dedicated to impeccable artistry and tailoring. Most recently, in addition to luxury bedding products and accessories, the company has expanded its offerings to include mattresses, accessories for the table, and home and décor gifts. SFERRA's products are found in major department stores, more than 700 luxury specialty home stores, and boutique hotels and resorts. For more information on SFERRA, please visit www.sferra.com.

About Pratesi

Pratesi, founded in 1906 in Florence, Italy, is renowned for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, iconic elegance, and linens that embody Italian luxury living. For more information on Pratesi, please visit www.pratesi.com.

About Antica Farmacista

Antica Farmacista, founded in 2003, is a luxury home fragrance brand based in Seattle. Its product offering includes both home fragrance, as well as bath and body products. The Company produces reed and crystal diffusers, room sprays, candles, decorative accessories, and body washes/lotions and perfumes in a variety of fragrances. For more information on Antica Farmacista, please visit www.anticafarmacista.com.

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

SOURCE Highlander Partners, L.P.