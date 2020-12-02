Highlander Partners Announces Two New Partners and Promotion

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the promotion of three individuals, including two new Partners. Jeff Partridge and Ben R. Slater have both been named to Partner for Highlander, and Robert B. Koudelka has been elevated to Senior Associate.

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander, stated, "Jeff and Ben have both demonstrated immense success and financial acumen during their tenure at Highlander. They have led several of our most successful transactions and continue to grow the firm's asset base. I am very pleased to work side by side with them at Highlander and I am excited to have them as partners into the future."

Mr. Hull added, "Bobby Koudelka is extremely talented and has not only been great with financial analysis but has also played a big role in our firm's operational oversight of our portfolio companies. I am very confident that Bobby will continue to enhance our firm's value."

About Jeff Partridge

Jeff focuses on management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments in the consumer products area. He is also responsible for working closely with portfolio company management teams to develop and execute strategic plans, with a focus on product development, branding, and channel expansion. He will also play a key role in sourcing and analyzing new opportunities in these categories.

Jeff joined Highlander in 2017. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer of Truco Enterprises, the producer of On The Border Tortilla Chips, Chief Executive Officer of Combs Produce and Chief Executive Officer of Wickham Supply Inc. Additionally, Mr. Partridge served as Vice President, National Accounts at The Coca-Cola Company for 13 years, where he was responsible for both national and global customer relationships and was one of three executives responsible for Coca-Cola's headquarters team managing the global Wal-Mart business. He received a Bachelor of Science in Communications from University of Oregon.

About Ben R. Slater

Ben focuses on leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and growth financings across a variety of industries. He is responsible for sourcing and assessing potential investment opportunities, managing the transaction process and working closely with portfolio company management teams and in addition to his promotion to Partner will serve on the Investment Committee of Highlander. Additionally, Ben serves as Head of Highlander's Romanian private equity practice based in Bucharest.

Ben joined Highlander Partners in 2016. Prior to joining Highlander, Ben was a member of Tipp Hill Capital Management, a hedge fund based in New York. He previously worked at AlpInvest Partners, a global private equity group and a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group. Ben started his career with Banc of America Securities in consumer and retail investment banking. He received a Master of Business Administration with distinction from Columbia University and he received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from University of Virginia

About Robert Koudelka

Bobby has been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. He supports the private equity team on its leveraged buyout, recapitalization, and growth financing transactions. He is focused on analyzing potential investment opportunities, performing company valuations, building financial models, executing due diligence, and conducting the day-to-day activities in the private equity transaction process. He also assists Highlander's portfolio companies in achieving strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Highlander in 2017, Bobby was a Strategy & Operations Business Analyst with Deloitte Consulting in New York, where he worked extensively in M&A Strategy and Implementation for clients in Technology and Consumer & Industrial Products. He received a A.B. in Economics and Certificate in Finance from Princeton University.

About Highlander Partners, L.P.

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com .

