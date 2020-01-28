Highlands College Invites Public to Run Half Marathon and 10K Races With Entire Student Body

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Completing a half marathon or 10K is not a typical requirement for most college students. But as part of its holistic training approach that focuses on building leaders of character, Highlands College hosts these annual races for all students and is inviting the public to join them for the first time. Highlands College, a biblical higher education institution located in Birmingham, announced the date of their annual half marathon and 10K races. The races, taking place on Saturday, March 21, will be coursed around the Homewood community, beginning and ending at the Samford University track.

Highlands College

Highlands College maintains four pillars of training: academic instruction, ministry training, spiritual development, and character formation. The races are designed to support the character formation pillar by challenging students to pursue a life of excellence through engaging in a healthy, active lifestyle, grow their leadership abilities and practice supporting their peers. Preparing for and competing in the races teaches students how to persevere through difficult circumstances together – one heart, one mind.

Mark Pettus, the president of Highlands College, trains and runs the half marathon with the students every year and knows the impact these races can have. "I can tell you from personal experience that the early mornings spent with students training for the race every year not only gets me into shape but it strengthens my personal faith and has enabled me to build deeper, more personal connections with the students," said Pettus.

The Traditional Program students, which is a full-time program for those 18-24 years of age, run the half marathon. The Evening Program students, which is a continuing education program for those 25 years and older, compete in the 10K. Highlands College is opening the races to the public this year for the first time. Registration is now open with price break options.

Proceeds from the races will benefit Highlands College's ongoing Eternal Impact Campaign, a comprehensive initiative that will fund a tuition endowment, making it possible for 1,000 leaders to be trained every year, as well as provide funding to renovate the Grandview Campus, the future home to the College. The Phase I goal is $100 million.

To register for the 2020 Highlands College Half Marathon and 10K races, visit: runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/HighlandsCollegeHalfMarathon.

Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the church with leaders of character to fulfill the Great Commission. For additional information, visit highlandscollege.com.

Rebecca Nesbitt – Highlands College

Phone: (205) 907-4561

Email: rebecca@highlandscollege.com

