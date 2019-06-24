Highlands College Supporter Places Second at the Travelers Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend was nothing short of "life-changing" for professional golfer and Highlands College supporter Zack Sucher. The Birmingham resident tied for second place at the Travelers Championship, the same tournament that paused his career just two years ago. Nagging injuries plagued Sucher, and it was after the 2017 Travelers Championship that he decided to undergo surgery to correct ligaments and tendons in his left knee and ankle. For 13 months, Sucher could not lift a golf club.

The Highlands College logo is proudly placed on Zack's left golf sleeve.

The golf break opened his schedule, which led him to the Fultondale campus of Church of the Highlands, one of the country's largest and fastest-growing churches. Zack, along with his wife and two daughters, became involved in the church. "Church of the Highlands has changed my family's life," Sucher says.

Last summer, Sucher and his wife got a behind-the-scenes look at Church of the Highlands's annual student conference, Motion. This three-day event hosts nearly 15,000+ students from across the country, where they hear from the nation's top speakers, engage in high-energy worship and cultivate relationships through community groups. There, Zack witnessed dozens of Highlands College students leading on stage and serving behind the scenes. He left amazed at how well equipped these students were to be owning such a large and impactful event.

Zack was eager to learn more about Highlands College, so he attended one of the school's chapel services, which was followed by a lunch where Highlands College's Chancellor, Chris Hodges, shared the vision of the school. Sucher learned that Highlands College's goal is to answer the prayer of Jesus in Luke 10:2, by training young leaders and sending them out into the world to make a difference. "After hearing Pastor Chris's vision of Highlands College, I realized how many lives it could affect around the world," Sucher said.

Zack wanted to represent the life change he and his family experienced through Church of the Highlands, so he decided to inquire about adding the Highlands College logo to the left sleeve of his golf shirts. "I wear the Highlands College logo on my sleeve because I wanted to help support that vision any way I could. This is my way to make an eternal impact," Sucher said.

The two-year recovery process has not been easy, but Sucher is in the middle of writing an incredible comeback story, one that has eternal impact woven into it. "The Highlands College family is so proud of Zack and his finish at the Travelers Championship. We look forward to watching him the rest of the season." -Chancellor Chris Hodges

Highlands College: is a biblical, higher education institution that exists to supply the church with leaders of character to fulfill the Great Commission. For additional information, visit highlandscollege.com.

