Highlands Physicians, Inc. Selects Equality Health to Advance Access to Quality Healthcare

A partnership that strengthens Highlands Physicians primary care practices with the adoption of a new technology and cultural care model

KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Physicians Inc. (HPI), announced a partnership with Equality Health, a leader in value-based care with its technology-enabled primary care platform uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse, rural, and other historically underserved populations. The partnership brings improved patient and provider services to the Highlands Physicians primary care practices and provides support and resources to participating physicians in navigating the transformation to value-based care initiatives.

After an extensive national search, Equality Health was chosen by HPI to help boost provider satisfaction and to improve patient care quality outcomes. This partnership reflects the shared mission of both companies and is the ideal combination of Equality Health's unique primary care platform and HPI's 30-plus years of quality-focused care.

HPI's already robust model of care will benefit from Equality Health's innovative programs, including their cultural care curriculum and behavioral health programs. Equality Health's supplemental resources enable physician members to better serve their complex, high-risk patients. Equality Health supplies HPI with practice-facing software, training, hands-on practice support, and a proven set of direct-to-patient clinical interventions.

"As someone who has worked in healthcare for almost 20 years, I am grateful for the opportunity to give our physician members and network the expanded assistance and resources Equality Health offers as we continue to deliver exemplary quality care to the communities of SW VA and East TN," states Victoria Blanken, Executive Director of Highlands Physicians, Inc.

"HPI has been capably serving the healthcare needs of the greater Tri-Cities area for more than three decades. We at Equality Health are honored to partner with them to further improve the healthcare experience of underserved communities in the region," shares Craig Gaites, President, Emerging Markets at Equality Health.

This partnership combines a shared objective of promoting healthy communities by providing physicians with the ability to practice more effectively and devote more time to their patients.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the deep and proven capabilities in value-based payment models to transform healthcare for underserved and often marginalized populations in both urban and rural communities. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across AZ, TX and TN. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members are engaged with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens social and cultural needs. By establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members and community resources, Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Highlands Physicians

Highlands Physicians is an Independent Physicians Association with over 1,300 members in its network. Highlands has worked collaboratively with their physician members in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee to deliver quality healthcare to our communities. Highlands Physicians was created over thirty years ago to enhance and promote the health of the communities we serve through the provisions of a locally owned and controlled physicians-directed network. We strive to be known as an independent physicians' association committed to offering the highest level of quality healthcare services in our region.

