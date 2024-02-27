Highlighting Top Voice Over Talent: Voices Announces 2024 Voicey Awards Winners

News provided by

Voices

27 Feb, 2024, 09:59 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, today announced the winners of the 2024 Voicey Awards. With over four million voice actors on the platform, the Voicey Awards is Voices' annual awards program recognizing outstanding voice over talent across a variety of categories.

The Voicey Awards review a variety of factors to determine each year's winners, including the number of times a voice over artist was hired, the number of favorites received on demos, and more. There are no entry fees or judges for these awards, leaving the results completely data-based and objective. This year's awards include the Top 3 Awards, listing rankings for the "bests" on the platform, and Category Awards, which identify top talent across various voice over categories, such as audiobooks, online ads, eLearning, and more.

"The Voicey Awards shine a spotlight on artists at the top of their game," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to be a successful voice actor. We love the Voicey Awards as it's such a great way to recognize voice actors for their work, achievements, and contributions to Voices and the industry as a whole."

The winners were featured in a week-long social media campaign on Voices' social platforms. The full list of winners can be found below:

Top 3 Awards

Best New Demo of the Year: Michael Casale
Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West
Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

Animation: Rachael West
Audiobooks: Jay Myers
Documentaries: Rachael West & Kevin Welch
eLearning: David Kaplan
Movie Trailers: Rachael West
Online Ad: Rachael West
Podcasting: Jim Merkel
Radio: Dean Wendt
Telephone: LM Floyd
Television Ads: John Q Kubin
Video games: Steven Kelly
Video Narration: Rachael West
Voice Assistant: Rachael West

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

Media Contact: Patrice Aldave | PR Specialist | [email protected] | 519-858-4224

SOURCE Voices

Also from this source

Voices Achieves PCI Compliance, Further Enhancing Data Security Measures

Voices Achieves PCI Compliance, Further Enhancing Data Security Measures

Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, is proud to announce it has achieved PCI compliance under the Payment Card Industry Data Security ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.