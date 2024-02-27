Highlighting Top Voice Over Talent: Voices Announces 2024 Voicey Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, today announced the winners of the 2024 Voicey Awards. With over four million voice actors on the platform, the Voicey Awards is Voices' annual awards program recognizing outstanding voice over talent across a variety of categories.

The Voicey Awards review a variety of factors to determine each year's winners, including the number of times a voice over artist was hired, the number of favorites received on demos, and more. There are no entry fees or judges for these awards, leaving the results completely data-based and objective. This year's awards include the Top 3 Awards, listing rankings for the "bests" on the platform, and Category Awards, which identify top talent across various voice over categories, such as audiobooks, online ads, eLearning, and more.

"The Voicey Awards shine a spotlight on artists at the top of their game," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to be a successful voice actor. We love the Voicey Awards as it's such a great way to recognize voice actors for their work, achievements, and contributions to Voices and the industry as a whole."

The winners were featured in a week-long social media campaign on Voices' social platforms. The full list of winners can be found below:

Top 3 Awards

Best New Demo of the Year: Michael Casale

Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West

Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

Animation: Rachael West

Audiobooks: Jay Myers

Documentaries: Rachael West & Kevin Welch

eLearning: David Kaplan

Movie Trailers: Rachael West

Online Ad: Rachael West

Podcasting: Jim Merkel

Radio: Dean Wendt

Telephone: LM Floyd

Television Ads: John Q Kubin

Video games: Steven Kelly

Video Narration: Rachael West

Voice Assistant: Rachael West

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards .

