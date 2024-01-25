Voices Achieves PCI Compliance, Further Enhancing Data Security Measures

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, is proud to announce it has achieved PCI compliance under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Achievement of PCI compliance underscores Voices' ongoing commitment to being a trusted technology partner to its many customers, including businesses, agencies, and voice over talent.

Regulated by the PCI Security Standards Council, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is a global benchmark regulating technical and operational requirements for data security.

"Becoming PCI compliant is a major milestone for us, and signifies our dedication to providing our customers and partners with exceptional service," says Dheeraj Jalali, Chief Technology Officer at Voices. "Our customers trust us not only to provide the highest quality voice over services, but to manage all backend operations effectively, including processing and storing their data in a highly secure environment."

The PCI standard governs security management and data privacy practices, evaluating critical areas required to maintain a secure system. Areas of evaluation include the usage and maintenance of firewalls, anti-virus, password protections, data access restrictions, unique identifications for data access, documentation of security policies and procedures, and more. As part of maintaining PCI compliance, Voices systems undergo routine vulnerability scans and penetration testing to monitor security strength.

About Voices
Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

