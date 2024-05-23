Highlights from the Finale: Day Three of the London Blockchain Conference Unravelled

As the London Blockchain Conference draws to a close, attendees heard from industry experts on Driving Innovation with Blockchain.

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the London Blockchain Conference were in to witness the final day, which featured a line-up of informative and thought-provoking speakers. Throughout the day, there were exciting panels and presentations which featured cutting-edge ideas and insights.

Day 3 kickstarted with BSVA launching a new report focusing on the role of blockchain in safeguarding data and streamlining transactions.

Other sessions included:

The Intersection of Web3, AI, and Emerging Tech – Somi Aran, Founder of InPeak gave the opening keynote which explored the dynamic convergence of Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and emerging technologies. She delved into how these technologies are reshaping industries and redefining the boundaries of innovation and the potential impacts and opportunities these technologies present.

Bridging the gap: Making Web3 technologies user-friendly – Christine Leong, CIO, nChain - discussed some of the innovative strategies and practical solutions aimed at simplifying Web3 technologies. She also discussed how nChain is planning to transform Web3 from a domain exclusive to the tech-savvy, into a user-friendly ecosystem that empowers all users.

Is code law? – Rules applicable to blockchain networks – panel featuring Marcin Zarakowski, CEO of Token Recovery, Akber Datoo CEO of D2 Legal Technology, Jeffrey Golden, King's Counsel (Hon) at 3 Hare Court Chambers, Andrei Kirilenko, Professor of Finance at Cambridge Judge Business School, Professor Sarah Green, Law Commissioner at Law Commission, where they discussed that rules apply to the nodes and validators which support the particular network and process its transactions. The group also discussed whether the blockchain protocols' rules and software code are the only sources of regulation in blockchain networks.

An Introduction to nChain Identity - Thomas Moretti, Head of Product Development at nChain. He spoke about the Self Sovereignty Identity concept and showcased the latest project it is working on - nChain Identity.

Reimagining Roles: How regulated industry leaders are shaping the future of finance – a panel featuring, Andrew Mosson (Chief Commercial Officer of OneTrading, Néstor Palao, Head DLT & Corporate Clients at Sygnum Bank, Laurence Lewandowska, CFO/COO at BSV Association and Wojciech Kaszycki Chairman & Founder at Mobilum. The panel discussed how the new era of digital assets, traditional banking institutions, exchanges, and financial services are being reimagined in the context of emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI.

