Highly acclaimed Remus Bourbon introduces the Remus Bottle Club

A treat for aficionados and collectors, the new club delivers rare and award-winning Remus Bourbon expressions to members' doorsteps

ST. LOUIS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remus Bourbon has the perfect solution for bourbon lovers always on the hunt for top-rated, award-winning limited releases and insider knowledge on the acclaimed brand – the Remus Bottle Club. The newly established club delivers limited edition, hard-to-find bottles every quarter directly to members.

In addition, club members get a first look at what's ahead for Remus and receive invitations to special interactive virtual tasting events and deep dives into the storied history of Remus Bourbon and the iconic Ross & Squibb Distillery. The Remus Bottle Club is a game changer for fans, and membership is as easy as the click of a button at Remus.Club.

This spring's featured shipment is Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 Straight Wheat Whiskey – the first wheat whiskey and first finished release from Remus Bourbon. Distilled in 2017 and finished in Tawny Port, White Port, Oloroso Sherry and Ruby Port casks, Series No. 2 features rich notes of dark chocolate and almond praline with tastes of chocolate layered with malty sweetness and earthiness and a lingering, warm finish slowly fading into a gentle nuttiness. Bottled at 113 proof (56.5% ABV) in an elegant fluted bottle, this exquisite innovation is a must-have for Remus Bourbon fans. Very limited quantities of Series No. 2 will be available to the public for purchase – acquiring it through the Remus Bottle Club ensures members receive the exclusive release plus opportunities to learn from Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman.

"Our vision for the Remus Bottle Club has been to offer our biggest Remus Bourbon fans first access to our most limited releases like Repeal Reserve, our new Experimental Series and more," said Stirsman. "And we're also giving them a virtual look behind-the-scenes at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery. It's the best of what we have to offer – a very exclusive opportunity and something we've never done before."

The Remus Bottle Club offers not only some of the finest bourbons, but the only way for fans to learn firsthand about what Stirsman and the Ross & Squibb distilling and blending teams are planning and bringing to life for the Remus brand.

Unlike many distilleries, Ross & Squibb's massive physical complex in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is closed to the public. With a storied history dating back more than 200 years, and recognition for producing remarkable rye whiskeys for more than 150 years, the distillery became notorious during Prohibition under George Remus' pursuit of the finest bourbon reserves.

"There is so much history – in the mash bills, the distilling process, the barrels and across the historic property of Ross & Squibb," said Stirsman. "We're excited to share stories about the award-winning Remus portfolio and what it takes to make these exclusive releases while enjoying them together with our Remus Bottle Club members."

In addition to the rare bottles and exclusive private virtual events, Remus Bottle Club members receive free neat pours at Ross & Squibb's Kentucky-based sister distilleries – award-winning Lux Row Distillers, home of Blood Oath, Rebel, Ezra Brooks; and Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon.

To learn more about Remus Bottle Club subscriptions visit Remus.Club.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Barry (314)540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Remus Bourbon