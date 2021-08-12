Highly competitive market depresses California housing affordability in second-quarter 2021, C.A.R. reports

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2021 dropped to 23 percent from 27 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and from 33 percent in the second quarter of 2020, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The second-quarter 2021 figure is less than half of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $150,800 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $817,950 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2021. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,770, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.20 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.08 percent in first-quarter 2021 and 3.43 percent in second-quarter 2020.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also declined in second-quarter 2021 compared to a year ago, with 37 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $585,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, down from 40 percent during the previous quarter and from 44 percent in second-quarter 2020. An annual income of $108,000 was required to make monthly payments of $2,700.

Compared with California, half of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $357,900 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $66,000 to make monthly payments of $1,650. Nationwide affordability also fell from 57 percent a year ago.

Key points from the second-quarter 2021 Housing Affordability report include:



Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in 47 tracked counties, improved in three counties ( Monterey , Glenn , Mono ) and was unchanged in one ( Lassen ). Compared to the previous year, housing affordability declined in all but one county ( San Francisco ), which remained unchanged.



, , ) and was unchanged in one ( ). Compared to the previous year, housing affordability declined in all but one county ( ), which remained unchanged.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability declined from both the previous quarter and year ago in every county except San Francisco , which held even at 19 percent from a year ago. San Mateo County was the least affordable, with just 17 percent of households able to purchase the $2,117,500 median-priced home. Forty percent of Solano County households could afford the $570,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.



, affordability declined from both the previous quarter and year ago in every county except , which held even at 19 percent from a year ago. was the least affordable, with just 17 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

Affordability also fell from both the previous quarter and year ago in every Southern California county with Orange County being the least affordable (17 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (43 percent).



being the least affordable (17 percent) and being the most affordable (43 percent).

In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 56 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 25 percent.



was the most affordable at 56 percent, and was the least affordable at 25 percent.

In the Central Coast region, Santa Barbara County was the least affordable at 13 percent and San Luis Obispo County was the most affordable at 21 percent.



was the least affordable at 13 percent and was the most affordable at 21 percent.

During the second quarter of 2021, Lassen (62 percent) remained the most affordable county in California , followed by Kings (56 percent) and Kern , Tulare , Shasta and Glenn (all at 45 percent). The minimum required qualifying income was less than $66,400 for each of these counties. Lassen also had the lowest minimum qualifying income in the state to purchase a median-priced home at $46,000 .



(62 percent) remained the most affordable county in , followed by (56 percent) and , , and (all at 45 percent). The minimum required qualifying income was less than for each of these counties. also had the lowest minimum qualifying income in the state to purchase a median-priced home at .

Mono (9 percent), Santa Barbara (13 percent), and Santa Cruz (15 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each of them requiring a minimum income of at least $176,800 to purchase a median-priced home. San Mateo remained on top of all counties in terms of minimum qualifying income, with the figure reaching $390,400 in the second quarter of 2021. It was one of four counties in California (all in the Bay Area) that required a minimum qualifying income of more than $300,000 in second-quarter 2021.



(9 percent), (13 percent), and (15 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each of them requiring a minimum income of at least to purchase a median-priced home. remained on top of all counties in terms of minimum qualifying income, with the figure reaching in the second quarter of 2021. It was one of four counties in (all in the Bay Area) that required a minimum qualifying income of more than in second-quarter 2021.

Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Santa Barbara and Tehama , with each county dropping 18 and 16 points, respectively from second-quarter 2020 to second-quarter 2021. The plunge in affordability was due primarily to the surge in the counties' median prices from a year ago. Santa Barbara County's median-price increase of 72.5 percent in second-quarter 2021 was the highest increase of all counties in the quarter, and Tehama's 45.9 percent year-over-year increase was the second highest. Mendocino , which had the third largest affordability drop (15 points) from a year ago, had the seventh highest price growth of all counties in the latest quarter.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Infographic: https://www.car.org/marketing/clients/infographics/Q22021HAI



Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Second quarter 2021

STATE/REGION/COUNTY 2nd Qtr. 2021 1st Qtr. 2021

2nd Qtr. 2020

Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family homes 23 27

33

$817,950 $3,770 $150,800 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 37 40

44

$585,000 $2,700 $108,000 Los Angeles Metro Area 24 29

36

$730,000 $3,360 $134,400 Inland Empire 36 39

46

$510,000 $2,350 $94,000 San Francisco Bay Area 19 23

28

$1,345,000 $6,200 $248,000 United States 50 54

57

$357,900 $1,650 $66,000

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 18 22

26

$1,300,000 $5,990 $239,600 Contra Costa 26 32

37

$1,000,000 $4,610 $184,400 Marin 21 22

22

$1,650,000 $7,600 $304,000 Napa 23 24

33

$905,000 $4,170 $166,800 San Francisco 19 20

19

$1,900,000 $8,760 $350,400 San Mateo 17 19

19

$2,117,500 $9,760 $390,400 Santa Clara 21 22

22

$1,699,500 $7,830 $313,200 Solano 40 44

46

$570,000 $2,630 $105,200 Sonoma 25 27

31

$795,000 $3,660 $146,400 Southern California















Los Angeles 22 24 r 31 r $756,020 $3,480 $139,200 Orange 17 20

25

$1,109,500 $5,110 $204,400 Riverside 33 36

43

$560,000 $2,580 $103,200 San Bernardino 43 45

54

$420,000 $1,940 $77,600 San Diego 22 25

30

$850,000 $3,920 $156,800 Ventura 23 27

31

$840,000 $3,870 $154,800 Central Coast















Monterey 18 17

25

$860,000 $3,960 $158,400 San Luis Obispo 21 25

31

$795,000 $3,660 $146,400 Santa Barbara 13 14

31

$1,112,500 $5,130 $205,200 Santa Cruz 15 18

23

$1,250,000 $5,760 $230,400 Central Valley















Fresno 43 46

51

$365,000 $1,680 $67,200 Glenn 45 44

46

$317,500 $1,460 $58,400 Kern 45 47

50

$320,000 $1,470 $58,800 Kings 56 58

60

$305,000 $1,410 $56,400 Madera 44 46

51

$365,000 $1,680 $67,200 Merced 44 46

48

$345,000 $1,590 $63,600 Placer 35 39

45

$655,000 $3,020 $120,800 Sacramento 38 41

46

$505,000 $2,330 $93,200 San Benito 25 31

39

$777,000 $3,580 $143,200 San Joaquin 37 42

45

$500,000 $2,300 $92,000 Stanislaus 40 44

49

$430,000 $1,980 $79,200 Tulare 45 47

52

$320,000 $1,470 $58,800 Far North















Butte 33 37

38

$442,780 $2,040 $81,600 Lassen 62 62

68

$249,900 $1,150 $46,000 Plumas 39 47

52

$402,500 $1,860 $74,400 Shasta 45 48

52

$360,000 $1,660 $66,400 Siskiyou 44 49

54

$298,500 $1,380 $55,200 Tehama 38 46

54

$348,000 $1,600 $64,000 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 40 44

53

$435,000 $2,000 $80,000 Calaveras 37 41

49

$481,590 $2,220 $88,800 Del Norte 35 36

43

$364,250 $1,680 $67,200 El Dorado 31 36

44

$682,000 $3,140 $125,600 Humboldt 32 39

43

$415,000 $1,910 $76,400 Lake 43 46

47

$339,000 $1,560 $62,400 Mariposa 36 37

43

$400,000 $1,840 $73,600 Mendocino 23 27

38

$560,000 $2,580 $103,200 Mono 9 3

17

$960,000 $4,420 $176,800 Nevada 34 37

45

$560,750 $2,580 $103,200 Sutter 40 45

50

$409,000 $1,890 $75,600 Tuolumne 44 49

54

$383,500 $1,770 $70,800 Yolo 32 38

43

$600,000 $2,770 $110,800 Yuba 39 45

52

$405,000 $1,870 $74,800

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)