Highly Rated McGraw Hill ReadAnywhere App Crosses 2 Million Download Milestone

Throughout the pandemic, the ability to study in multiple environments with a variety of devices became more critical than ever. To fulfill this need, hundreds of thousands of students across the country turned to ReadAnywhere, which lets McGraw Hill eBook users access their course eBook anytime, anywhere on their smartphone or tablet. In March of 2020, the app had 863,788 downloads; one year later that number soared to over 1.7 million. As we begin a new school year, the app now has 2.1 million downloads and is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

For more information about the ReadAnywhere app, visit: mheducation.com/readanywhere.

ReadAnywhere lets students do just that – read anywhere – from any tablet or smartphone, no internet connection necessary. But the app goes further than just reading. Users can take notes, have content read aloud, highlight text, and complete assignments, all while offline. ReadAnywhere includes the same functionality as the McGraw Hill eBook and the eBook offered in its digital learning platform, McGraw Hill Connect. When connected to Wi-Fi, it will auto-sync across multiple platforms.

"Now more than ever before, students need freedom and flexibility in where and when they study," said Michael Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's Higher Education group. "We are thrilled that so many are using the ReadAnywhere app on their personal learning journey."

During the pandemic, growth in the use of McGraw Hill Connect has accelerated as well. Student activations of Connect increased 27 percent from 2020 to more than six million globally in 2021. In the same period, college campuses participating in Inclusive Access programs with McGraw Hill increased from 1,100 to 1,400, reflecting the shift to online learning. Inclusive Access programs represent a partnership among institution, bookstore and publisher, delivering course materials to students by the first day of class at prices that are well below market rates. The reduced prices of course materials delivered via Inclusive Access programs saved students more than $150 million nationally last year alone.

