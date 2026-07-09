Highly Regarded Project Finance Partner Joins Latham & Watkins, Adding Further Depth to Global Energy Platform

Chris Hutchison bolsters the firm's energy and infrastructure offerings amid strong and sustained demand.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Chris Hutchison has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Project Development & Finance Practice. Hutchison's practice spans project finance, covering the full capital stack and project life cycle, from development-stage structuring through construction, equity investments, permanent financing, joint ventures, tax equity and tax credit monetization, M&A exits, and workouts and restructurings.

Chris Hutchison, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"I'm thrilled to welcome Chris to our team," said Amanda Reeves, Managing Partner of Latham's Washington, D.C. office. "An accomplished project finance partner, he brings deep industry relationships and a wealth of experience spanning the full lifecycle of complex energy and infrastructure transactions. His arrival further enhances our capabilities in clients' most strategic matters and reflects our continued investment in expanding our premier, fully integrated energy and infrastructure platform."

Hutchison represents project sponsors and developers, private equity and infrastructure funds, tax equity investors, lenders, and strategic corporates across asset classes, including solar, wind, storage, gas and thermal power, hydroelectric, and district energy.

"Chris is a terrific addition to our practice," added Chirag Dedania, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Project Development & Finance Practice. "His financing, development, M&A, and joint venture experience across a range of energy and infrastructure assets is highly complementary to our existing strengths. We're at the cutting edge of the energy and infrastructure sector, and as deals get more complex and larger in scale, adding a partner of Chris's vast experience adds further momentum to our growth and expands our offering to clients across the capital structure and project life cycle."

Hutchison said: "Latham's practice stands apart for its sophistication, scale, and depth of experience. I couldn't be more excited to join a team of this caliber and, together with my new colleagues, to put that strength to work for our clients."

Hutchison joins Latham & Watkins from Sidley Austin LLP. He received his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and his BA from Claremont McKenna College.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Amanda Reeves, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, +1.202.637.2183

Chirag Dedania, Global Co-Chair, Project Development and Finance Practice, +1.212.906.1693

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP