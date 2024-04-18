Highly Respected Corporate Partners Join Crowell's Chicago Office

Bring years of experience advising public and private companies on

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring announces that John Koenigsknecht and David Stone, two highly respected partners with sophisticated corporate and commercial experience, including in M&A, capital markets, securities, and governance matters, are joining the firm's Chicago office. The partners have a long history of serving as trusted advisors and outside general counsel to public and private companies and advising management and boards of directors on governance, compliance, executive compensation, and other matters.

John Koenigsknecht and David Stone, Crowell & Moring LLP

Koenigsknecht and Stone join Crowell from Chicago-based Neal Gerber where they spent more than 15 years, collectively, at the helm of that firm's Corporate & Securities practice and as co-chairs of the Cross-Border & International practice.

Koenigsknecht advises U.S. public and private companies and acts as U.S. counsel for international clients on complex corporate deals. He represents companies on corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border transactions, exchange matters, securities offerings, cross-border offerings, and other capital-building transactions. At Crowell, Koenigsknecht will serve as co-chair of the firm's Corporate Group.

Stone provides strategic counsel to management and boards of directors of U.S. and international clients on equity and debt securities offerings, corporate governance and securities compliance matters, mergers and acquisitions, and dispositions, in both domestic and cross-border deals. At Crowell, Stone will lead the Securities and Capital Markets practice.

"Our strategic firm priorities include expanding and deepening our corporate practice and growing our Chicago office," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "This highly regarded team will accelerate our efforts on both fronts, as they bring sophisticated capital markets and M&A experience to clients in this dynamic and competitive business environment."

Over the past few years, in alignment with its corporate and transactional growth objectives, Crowell combined with storied financial services firm Kibbe & Orbe in 2021, adding lawyers in London, New York, and Washington, D.C. Since then, it has continued to expand its transactional practice across the firm's platform, including adding 10 partners. Crowell entered the Chicago market in 2021 when it combined with Brinks Gilson & Lione, a premier IP firm.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join a firm with an outstanding reputation and a demonstrated commitment to intentional and sustained growth," Koenigsknecht said. "The firm's broad practice offerings and international platform will enable us to effectively serve the diverse needs of our clients, including complex regulatory and enforcement, litigation, and intellectual property matters."

"Crowell's dedication to delivering the highest level of service, its client-first orientation, and the firm's strong and collaborative culture were important factors in our decision to move our practice," Stone said. "We look forward to working with our new colleagues to serve our clients' needs and help them capitalize on strategic transactional opportunities in the U.S. and abroad."

Koenigsknecht and Stone are ranked Band 1 in Chambers Global: Mining and Metals and in Chambers USA, Nationwide: Mining and Metals, and have been ranked in these and their related categories since their respective inceptions. They are also recommended in Chambers USA, Corporate/M&A and Private Equity. Koenigsknecht served as global chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Special Business Team for Interlaw, a global network of Chambers Band 1 independent law firms in more than 150 cities worldwide.

