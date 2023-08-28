Highmark Health announces Carl Daley as Chief Financial Officer; Ja'Ron Bridges assumes Chief Financial Officer position at Highmark Health Insurance Plans

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced new leadership in its financial department as Carl Daley assumes the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) for the organization.    

Carl Daley, EVP/Chief Executive Officer, Highmark Health
As CFO, Daley will lead Highmark Health's efforts to develop, plan, and implement a finance strategy that aligns with the organization's long-term strategic direction; serve as the primary liaison among regulators and ratings agencies; and oversee the enterprise finance, tax, investment and finance innovation and procurement divisions. He will report directly to chief executive officer David Holmberg.

Daley has served as senior vice president of Medicare strategy and operations for Humana since 2020, in Louisville Ky. During his almost twelve-year tenure at Humana, he took on several leadership positions including senior vice president and insurance chief financial officer, enterprise vice president and chief audit officer, and chief financial officer and director of Finance for Medicare Advantage and PDP.

In his most recent role, Daley oversaw clinical services vendors, Medicare supplemental benefits vendors, and trend operations, with responsibility for driving value through medical cost management services and improved member outcomes.

As the insurance CFO at Humana covering all insurance lines of business, Daley was responsible for a team of ~275 associates with oversight of the controllership function, business unit CFOs, enterprise financial planning and analysis and actuarial valuation of trends and savings. Prior to Humana, Daley spent 10 years at PWC working in various leadership positions, in audit and assurance services. 

Daley holds a master's degree in sports management and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky. 

Janine Colinear, who has served as interim Chief Financial Officer for Highmark Health since January 2023, will resume her role as senior vice president overseeing finance for Highmark Health and report directly to Daley. Ja'Ron Bridges, who joined Highmark Health in 2017, will transition to senior vice president and chief financial officer of Highmark Health Plans and report to Tom Doran, President, Highmark Health Plan.

"Carl is a proven financial leader within the healthcare insurance industry, who brings operational experience leading a diversified healthcare services business, which is a tremendous fit for Highmark Health as we continue to implement our Living Health model," commented David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and chief executive officer. "His passion for improving healthcare and the consumer experience will enable him to make immediate contributions to our team. I'd also like to recognize Janine Colinear for serving as interim chief financial officer for the past several months; she has been a steady hand and effective leader of our financial team during a time of economic uncertainty."  

"I am thrilled to join the Highmark Health team. The organization's mission aligns with both my personal and professional goals. I look forward to working with my teammates to improve the lives of our members, patients and the communities we serve," said Mr. Daley.

These changes will become effective September 25, 2023.

About Highmark Health
Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 42,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.  

