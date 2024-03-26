Highmark Health announces Craig Riner appointment to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced that Craig Riner has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will oversee marketing, brand experience, advertising and customer engagement across the entire organization, including the Highmark Health Plan, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and its diversified businesses.

Riner brings nearly 25 years of experience in healthcare and retail marketing to this position. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Highmark Health, where he oversaw all customer insights, marketing planning, campaign development, media, sponsorships, and marketing analytics across the enterprise. Since joining the organization in 2016, Riner has led marketing initiatives to increase membership, patient volume, care utilization, preventive health, satisfaction and loyalty for Highmark and AHN.

"Craig is a proven leader in healthcare marketing. His commitment to improve customer experience and engagement will not only drive business growth but also advance the Living Health strategy," said David Holmberg, president and CEO, Highmark Health.

Prior to Highmark Health, Riner was Vice President of Marketing at Rite Aid Corporation, where he led the development and launch of Rite Aid's customer loyalty program. He also has nearly 15 years of agency consulting experience and has won numerous marketing, advertising, and healthcare industry awards.

"I'm excited to lead our marketing and experience team at such a pivotal time in the health care industry. The convergence of technology, healthcare and consumer demand presents a unique opportunity to transform the way we serve our customers," said Riner. "I look forward to building on the success of Cindy Donohoe's leadership and working with such talented marketing professionals across our enterprise."

Riner will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer on April 2, 2024, as Cindy Donohoe embarks on the next chapter of her career. Donohoe plans to support growth-stage companies in an advisory or board capacity.

