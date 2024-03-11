Karen Hanlon, chief operating officer for Highmark Health, named one of Modern Healthcare's Women Leaders

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health is proud to announce that Karen Hanlon, executive vice president and chief operating officer, was recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the Women Leaders for 2024.

Post this Karen Hanlon, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Highmark Health

The 2024 "Women Leaders" recognition program honors executive women who are deemed by the editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most impactful in the healthcare industry. Honorees are advancing health and gender equity, leading change and guiding improvements in care delivery. In being named to the list, Hanlon joins a prominent group of women leaders from across the United States, including providers, payers, suppliers and associations.

"These women are working diligently to advance the objectives of their own organizations, with a focus on improving the patient experience," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "At the same time, they are advocates, tackling equity issues within their own organizations and the broader community."

As the enterprise's first chief operating officer, Hanlon steers the strategy and long-term operations of Highmark Health and Highmark Inc., the fourth largest Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan with seven million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and New York. Her leadership includes executing on the Living Health strategy, an effort to transform care for customers and grow beyond traditional healthcare models, products and services.

"Karen's unwavering commitment to innovation and improving the consumer and clinician experience has made a lasting impact on Highmark Health and the communities we serve," said David Holmberg, president and CEO, Highmark Health. "We congratulate Karen on this well-deserved recognition."

As the most senior woman at Highmark Health, Hanlon is committed to empowering women through mentorship, sponsorship, and development. She also played a crucial role in expanding the company's parental leave policy.

"It is a privilege to be recognized by Modern Healthcare among such a distinguished group of leaders," said Hanlon. "I'm sincerely grateful to those who have championed my career, and I look forward to celebrating the continued successes of our women at Highmark Health."

The complete listing and profiles of the winners can be found in this week's issue of the magazine and at ModernHealthcare.com.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 42,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

