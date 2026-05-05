Highmark Health Appoints Heather Cianfrocco as Chief Operating Officer

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health announced today the appointment of Heather Cianfrocco to the role of chief operating officer for the organization, effective immediately. Cianfrocco joins Highmark Health from UnitedHealth Group where she held various leadership roles across the benefits and services businesses.

Highmark Health announced today the appointment of Heather Cianfrocco to the role of chief operating officer. Post this Heather Cianfrocco, chief operating officer, Highmark Health

"Heather is an exceptionally talented and accomplished health care executive with more than 20 years of experience and success leading large, complex health care organizations," said Karen Hanlon, Highmark Health president. "We look forward to the new ideas and perspectives she will bring to our leadership team and the important role she will play in helping drive the change and innovation that is so essential to our goal of delivering best in class services and remarkable health experiences for those we serve."

Prior to her most recent role at UnitedHealth Group, Cianfrocco held numerous high-level positions within the organization, including CEO of Optum, overseeing the performance and strategic direction of Optum's three core business segments – Optum Health, OptumRX, and Optum Insight.

Cianfrocco was named Modern Healthcare's 10 executives to watch in 2025. She graduated from Penn State University and received her law degree from Duquesne University. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Heather has deep roots in the community, including serving on the board of the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania.

"We have boldly said that we want to be one of the organizations that solves the complex and fragmented health care system," said David Holmberg, Highmark Health chief executive officer. "Heather is a seasoned, innovative health care leader who has a broad national lens, and her skills will be critical as we strive to further expand the reach of our mission and accelerate the work we are doing to transform our industry."

Karen Hanlon, Highmark Health president, will continue to lead the organization's work to build and execute the Living Health strategy, which will grow increasingly important as the health care industry faces continued challenges, and Highmark Health focuses its efforts to combat these trends and advance transformational products, solutions, and services that improve health and reduce costs.

"I am honored to join the Highmark Health team," said Cianfrocco. "I have spent my career working to improve how every single one of us can better access, experience, and afford health care. The challenge is greater than ever, and real improvement requires transformation and transparency. Highmark Health has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver the Living Health strategy to our friends, family, and neighbors. It feels like coming home."

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health is a Pittsburgh, PA-based organization dedicated to improving community health and grounded in its mission to deliver a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best. Employing more than 44,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark, Allegheny Health Network, and enGen. Through its Living Health strategy, Highmark Health is setting a new standard for health care by providing better, more accessible experiences that lead to improved health outcomes and lower costs of care. To learn more about how Highmark Health is reinventing health, visit highmarkhealth.org.

SOURCE Highmark Health