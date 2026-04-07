Highmark Health's Social Care Network Sets National Standard, Delivering Major Cost Reductions and Health Improvements

- New Data in Health Affairs Scholar Validates Scalable and Sustainable Model, Leading the Way for Integrated Social Care-

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health announced its Social Care Network has delivered significant, industry-leading impacts. This trailblazing initiative represents one of the nation's first scalable models to seamlessly integrate social care directly within a health system — correlating with improved health outcomes and substantial cost reductions.

These findings were recently published in Health Affairs Scholar, a journal known for its rigorous peer review and commitment to high-quality ethical scholarship.

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) launched the Social Care Network pilot in July 2022. Building on its early success, the program has since expanded to include a network of more than 30 community-based organizations (CBOs) serving western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

This program incentivizes CBOs for successfully addressing critical social determinants of health (SDOH) — known to impact up to 80% of an individual's health — such as food insecurity, housing instability, and lack of access to transportation. Recent data highlights the effectiveness of Highmark Health's Social Care Network, which not only connects members to essential social services, but also drives improvements in health outcomes and financial efficiencies.

Findings include:

When people were referred through Highmark Health's Social Care Network, 85% of the referrals had a closed communication, compared to referrals to out-of-network organizations seeing a 24% closed communication rate.

Overall, 27% of all referrals made through Highmark Health's Social Care Network led to members getting assistance, compared with 17% of referrals outside of the network.

The impact on costs and care utilization was also significant:

People who received social care services through Highmark Health's Social Care Network had, on average, $617 less in medical costs per month.

Hospital admissions dropped by 26 inpatient stays per 1,000 members per month.

These savings and reductions in high-intensity care continued for at least one year after people received services, indicating that the program has lasting impact and is financially sustainable.

"Highmark Health is proud to lead the way in demonstrating how health systems can effectively collaborate with communities to enact sustaining change. The data clearly shows that when we connect people to vital social support, we see direct, significant reductions in health care costs and improved health outcomes for our members," stated Dr. Amit Kale, vice president of Social Health for Highmark Health.

As highlighted, while broad investment in social care is increasing, few models have achieved this sound level of measurable, scalable and sustainable integration within health systems.

Through Highmark Health's Social Care Network, community benefit organizations like Travelers Aid of Pittsburgh are directly addressing significant health barriers. Examples include connecting a mother of six to the Medical Assistance Transportation Program for crucial medical appointments, facilitating monthly rideshares for an Erie resident to consistently access a Healthy Food Center and dietician support, and securing critical transportation for a McKeesport gentleman for job interviews and essential medical care.

"As a purpose-driven organization, we understand that behind every successful outcome is a person on a unique health journey. When we remove barriers and provide individuals with the critical support they need, we aren't just changing one life, we are strengthening the fabric of our entire community," added Kale.

The original pilot program, from which the data in this study was derived, was supported by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. Following the proven success of the Social Care Network in Pennsylvania, the health plan further scaled this model in 2024, expanding its reach to serve Medicaid members across all 55 counties in West Virginia.

"For Highmark Health, Social Health is a critical enterprise priority, deeply integrated into every facet of our operations," said Nebeyou Abebe, senior vice president, Social Health at Highmark Health. "By tackling the foundational drivers of health, we believe we can achieve better health outcomes and a more sustainable, effective health care system for all."

As part of Highmark Health's program, its clinical staff is intricately involved, referring individuals to social care services with participating community-based organizations through its Community Support Platform and closely monitoring each individual's journey.

Individuals facing social needs can visit https://highmark.findhelp.com/ to find free or reduced-cost services in their community. The site connects individuals to thousands of local organizations and programs to access food, housing, transportation, utility assistance, medical care, job training and more.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health is a Pittsburgh, PA-based organization dedicated to improving community health and grounded in its mission to deliver a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best. Employing more than 44,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and enGen. Through its Living Health strategy, Highmark Health is setting a new standard for health care by providing better, more accessible experiences that lead to improved health outcomes and lower costs of care.

To learn more about how Highmark Health is reinventing health, visit highmarkhealth.org.

SOURCE Highmark Health