Highmark Health Commits $1.5 Million to Increase Diverse Leadership in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced a $1.5 million commitment to The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI Institute), a new nonprofit organization being formed and focused on building the pipeline of African American executive leadership throughout the Pittsburgh region, as well as nationally. This financial commitment is part of Highmark Health's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the organization and its subsidiaries.

The $1.5 million commitment from Highmark Health will consist of a one-time contribution of $1 million in seed funding to a new TALI Institute endowment and $100,000 annually for five years, totaling $500,000, in support of TALI Institute operations. Highmark Health was a founding member organization for The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) in 2018, along with other presenting sponsors and lead contributors in the Pittsburgh community. Highmark Health proudly affirms TALI's partnership with Carnegie Mellon University in the development of its signature program, the Executive Leadership Academy. TALI continues to be one of many important programs in place to meet best practice standards for diversity and inclusion in southwestern Pennsylvania.

"We will be persistent in our objectives to increase inclusion and representation across our organization and within the communities we serve," said Daniel Onorato, EVP of corporate affairs at Highmark Health. "Our continued support of TALI, and now the TALI Institute, is a natural next-step and will remain an important piece of our strategic DEI framework."

During its first three years, the TALI Cohort Community has grown to nearly 80 African American executives and mid-level managers. To build on this progress, TALI announced Evan Frazier, currently SVP of Community Affairs at Highmark Health, will join TALI Institute as its president and CEO, effective March 8.

"I am so grateful to Highmark Health for this incredible leadership commitment to The Advanced Leadership Institute," said Frazier. "Not only have they provided TALI sponsorship resources over the years, but from the very beginning, they supported me in this unique endeavor to advance leadership diversity for African Americans in our region. Their investments in me and in the community have truly made a difference."

Highmark Health's support for TALI and the TALI Institute is included in the organization's five-part strategy for DEI efforts. The five areas of focus and concerted action include: Health Disparities and Inequities; Community Engagement and External Affairs; Minority Talent Representation; Market Outreach Programs; and Supplier Diversity.

Highmark Health recently announced the appointment of a new chief diversity and inclusion officer, Robert James, JD, who was among the inaugural class of TALI. Highmark Health-subsidiary Allegheny Health Network also recently appointed its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, MEd, MPPM, FACOG.

