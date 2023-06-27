Highspot Appoints Graham Younger as President of Field Operations to Drive New Phase of Growth

News provided by

Highspot

27 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

Seasoned revenue leader brings proven, global experience in driving profitable SaaS growth as Highspot pursues generational market opportunity

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the leading sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced that Graham Younger has been appointed as the company's President of Field Operations. With more than 20 years of experience driving profitable, predictable growth for some of the world's most notable SaaS companies, Younger will be responsible for driving revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence across the go-to-market organization. 

The leadership team addition comes on the heels of significant business momentum, marked by 400 percent revenue growth over the last three years, an expanded global footprint with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as well as an increase in enterprise adoption, counting leaders like Cardinal Health, DocuSign, Duke Energy Corporation, and FedEx Office among its enterprise customers. 

"We are charging toward a future where Highspot is woven into the very fabric of business, with delighted customers worldwide using our platform as a mission-critical component of their go-to-market strategy," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Graham's customer obsession and track record of building and running efficient, profitable revenue teams at a global scale make him an ideal person to lead our field operations as we continue to build an enduring company." 

Younger held the roles of President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cast & Crew, where he was part of the executive team that over four years drove significant growth both organically and through M&A, acquiring four companies and expanding internationally. Previously, as the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Box, he helped lead the company's successful IPO, and as the Senior Vice President and General Manager at SuccessFactors, he was a critical player in SAP's record-breaking acquisition of SuccessFactors, and subsequently scaled the division to more than $1B in ARR. 

"Highspot has all the hallmarks of a generational SaaS company – a clear vision, leading technology, loyal customers worldwide, and a culture that empowers its people to excel," said Younger. "I'm ready to get to work with this exceptionally talented team to bring Highspot's transformative solution to businesses everywhere."

Highspot recently delivered its Spring '23 release, bringing customers new product capabilities and service offerings that infuse sales processes with operational rigor. Major advances included generative AI for sales enablement, enterprise-class training and coaching, and services and success resources that empower revenue teams to scale what good looks like in business-to-business (B2B) selling.

Learn more about how Highspot is transforming the way millions of people work at www.highspot.com

Resources:

About Highspot
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity. With Highspot, companies bring operational rigor to their sales process, ruggedizing salespeople to drive consistent revenue growth. Customers that equip, train, and coach their revenue teams with Highspot have higher rep productivity, increased pipeline generation, and improved win rates. Highspot is headquartered in Seattle with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. 

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected] 

SOURCE Highspot

