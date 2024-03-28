Highspot Brings AI-Driven, Personalized Coaching at Scale to Sales Enablement

Company's Spring '24 release expands Highspot Copilot's generative AI capabilities for delivering just-in-time skill feedback, knowledge reinforcement, and coaching insights that maximize seller productivity

SEATTLE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced its Spring '24 release, expanding its suite of generative AI capabilities for personalized, just-in-time coaching throughout a seller's daily work – scaling the positive sales behavior change that drives revenue growth.

The company is also ushering in new advances in content personalization at scale and actionable analytics that give revenue teams the operational rigor to define, execute, measure, and evolve their most important go-to-market (GTM) initiatives.

Salesforce recently reported that only 28 percent of sales professionals expect to meet or exceed quota in the coming year. Meanwhile, Gartner data shows that organizations prioritizing revenue enablement are 80 percent more likely to exceed revenue growth targets. Businesses worldwide have an imperative to embrace and evolve how they enable revenue teams. Highspot's latest Spring Release delivers innovation to fuel enablement success by expanding the industry's only natively-built, unified, enterprise enablement platform.

Patented AI, Enterprise Scale

Highspot is the only enablement vendor with patented AI and the first to deliver a generative AI digital assistant, Highspot Copilot, which, after only a few months of availability, has already made those using it 33% more likely to engage buyers. The company's Spring '24 Release continues to realize the promise of generative AI to drive rigorous enablement with capabilities that continuously improve sellers' behavior.

Generative AI that coaches everywhere: Highspot is expanding Highspot Copilot's capabilities for providing sellers with personalized, just-in-time coaching wherever they are in their workflow, reducing manager overhead, and accelerating behavior change. Upcoming Meetings: Give sellers the tools to efficiently prepare for and deliver the right message in every deal conversation, including proactive content recommendations and context pulled from automated analysis of past meetings. Instant Knowledge Check: Sellers can ask Highspot Copilot to quiz them on material in Highspot to reinforce knowledge. Enablement teams can build formal learning programs with self-directed learning to sharpen skills and ensure sellers are ready for any buyer engagement. Skill Feedback: Highspot Copilot provides instant feedback to sellers and their managers across real-world meetings, practice videos, and free response questions, evaluating performance against what good looks like – scaling managers' coaching capacity and improving seller knowledge retention and skill development.

Highspot is expanding Highspot Copilot's capabilities for providing sellers with personalized, just-in-time coaching wherever they are in their workflow, reducing manager overhead, and accelerating behavior change.

Enterprise Content Automation : The Spring Release delivers even more control for enterprise companies with Highspot AutoDocs , which allows users to: Quickly curate, assemble, and customize presentations, accelerating the creation of personalized buyer content. Provide sales with a range of marketing-approved templates directly within Highspot, while giving sellers the flexibility to customize buyer experiences without risking brand and message integrity.

Highspot AutoDocs

Analytics that drive action: Highspot's new Team Scorecard scales sales managers' and enablement teams' ability to coach sellers everywhere – increasing focus and accountability with managers and sellers. Unified performance view: Give frontline sales managers a single, easy-to-use dashboard for monitoring and managing their team's progress on training, certification, coaching feedback on video practices, and meeting reviews. Accelerate coaching cycles: Managers can quickly identify opportunities for sellers to learn, improve, and grow, decreasing the time and effort required to pinpoint problem areas, address them, and empower seller development.

Highspot's enablement

"Enablement is essential to businesses everywhere because it is the only way to scale winning sales behaviors across revenue teams," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "While most sales technology focuses on the sales opportunity, we focus on the skills of your customer-facing teams. Our Spring Release deepens this focus, driving accountability at every level of the revenue organization to improve sales productivity and, ultimately, drive predictable revenue growth."

Highspot Discover Brings Spring '24 Release to Life

Highspot Discover is the company's annual, live, worldwide broadcast going inside the Spring '24 Release to show attendees the power of the Highspot platform, the industry trends shaping enablement, and the Highspot customers on the leading edge of enablement best practices. This year's webcast features in-depth product demonstrations and speakers from some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Jamie Cleghorn, Senior Partner at Bain. Cleghorn leads the Commercial Excellence solution globally and will be joining Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe for an exclusive conversation about the AI horizon line and the future of enablement.

Highspot Discover premiers at 9:00 AM PT on Thursday, April 4. Register today to be the first to learn about Highspot's Spring Release and gain access to exclusive success patterns, insights, and more.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity. With Highspot, companies bring operational rigor to their sales process, enabling salespeople to drive consistent revenue growth. Customers that equip, train, and coach their revenue teams with Highspot have higher seller productivity, increased pipeline generation, and improved win rates. Highspot is headquartered in Seattle with operations across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Contact: Lucas Welch, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot