Highspot Launches Highspot Copilot for Sales Enablement

Company releases new generative AI digital assistant that automates, co-creates, advises, and answers anything for revenue teams to increase sales productivity

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced its Fall '23 release, delivering Highspot Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant that accelerates companies' ability to equip, train, coach, and analyze revenue teams' execution. These new capabilities come as adoption of Highspot continues to accelerate worldwide, with the platform connecting more than 15 million users in the past 12 months.

Introducing Highspot Copilot – Your AI-Powered Digital Assistant for Revenue Teams

Businesses worldwide are prioritizing sales productivity, driving investment in sales enablement. According to research from Gartner® "The sales enablement subsegment grew strongly once more, rising 35.7% in 2022, after growth of 19.7% in 2021" (Market Share Analysis: CRM Sales Software, Worldwide, 2022, Oct. 2023. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.)

Highspot is accelerating the adoption of sales enablement technology by offering new generative AI and analytics capabilities, as well as expanded technology integrations that give customers a unified platform for defining, executing and measuring their strategic growth initiatives. Ease of use, governance and high adoption rates are key reasons why companies including Baker Tilly, Deluxe, Qualtrics, Ritchie Bros., and more have switched to Highspot.

"Sales productivity is a consistent board room topic but until now, sales enablement often hasn't been," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Today, that changes. Highspot Copilot injects powerful and easy-to-use generative AI capabilities into our unified platform, which, when combined with new analytical depth on leading indicators of success, empowers enablement teams to turn go-to-market strategy into revenue outcomes."

Highspot Copilot turbocharges velocity and impact of enablement programs

Generative AI is poised to take sales enablement to a new frontier of efficiency and impact in consistently turning businesses' growth initiatives into revenue performance. Highspot Copilot is a digital assistant that will help salespeople, marketers and enablement practitioners to:

Automate: Generate accurate content descriptions, meeting summaries and action items, and much more in just seconds.

Generate accurate content descriptions, meeting summaries and action items, and much more in just seconds. Advise: Easily assess seller skills, delivery and readiness at scale with analysis of real-world sales meetings.

Easily assess seller skills, delivery and readiness at scale with analysis of real-world sales meetings. Co-Create: Deliver personalized emails, digital room experiences and tailored meeting preparation documents with a single button click.

Deliver personalized emails, digital room experiences and tailored meeting preparation documents with a single button click. Answer Anything: Leverage instant answers to questions in natural language based on your Highspot content.

Initiative Scorecard drives growth initiative success by analyzing leading indicators in unified view

Strategic growth initiatives – from launching new products to entering new markets – have historically been measured by lagging indicators, such as pipeline conversion and win-rates, which limits success and hinders agility. Highspot's new Initiative Scorecard shares the leading indicators of success for revenue teams, helping companies analyze the impact of enablement programs. This technology breakthrough unlocks new insight into how an initiative is performing to drive effective C-level strategy.

Highspot's recently released Meeting Intelligence capability – which works with Gong, Microsoft Teams and Zoom – delivers meeting transcriptions, rubrics, summaries and more, and provides a key data source for the Initiative Scorecard to show how the initiatives perform in buyer conversations.

Expanded Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration

Highspot is delivering many new capabilities that improve its existing Dynamics 365 integration, including Engagement Genomics – AI-driven inferencing that automatically relates sellers' shared content to the appropriate accounts, leads, contacts, and opportunities in Dynamics 365, delivering a complete picture of influenced revenue for content, plays and initiatives. In addition to bringing the entire breadth of Highspot's platform to Dynamics 365 users, the company is also expanding integrations across the broader Microsoft ecosystem, from Microsoft Teams to the Azure OpenAI Service.

To learn more about Highspot's new suite of product offerings, request a demo .

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity. With Highspot, companies bring operational rigor to their sales process, ruggedizing salespeople to drive consistent revenue growth. Customers that equip, train, and coach their revenue teams with Highspot have higher rep productivity, increased pipeline generation, and improved win rates. Highspot is headquartered in Seattle with operations across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Contact: Lucas Welch, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot