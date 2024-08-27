Highspot "Combines an Exceptional User Interface with Top-Notch Customer Support" as a Leader in the Revenue Enablement Platforms 2024 Report by Independent Research Firm

Received the highest score possible in 17 criteria and cited for delivering "a unified content management and L&D [learning and development] platform with impressive results"

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the only unified sales enablement platform that provides a system of record for go-to-market initiatives, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q3 2024 report. Forrester stated, "Highspot combines an exceptional user interface with top-notch customer support."

Forrester evaluated the 12 most significant revenue enablement platform providers, scoring them based on the strength of their Strategy, Current Offering and Market Presence. Of the 32 evaluation criteria, Highspot received the highest possible scores in 17 criteria including: vision, roadmap, community, adoption, platform/customer care: implementation, customer care model and solution architecture, reporting/analytics/insights: value insights and usage analysis, sellers and managers/coaches: efficiency and upside benefits, and more.

As noted in the report, "Highspot, a long-time leader in content management solutions, made the decision to build – rather than acquire – a native L&D [learning and development] capability... This strategy, while taking longer, has allowed the company to deliver a unified content management and learning and development platform with impressive results."

"Companies are constantly focused on the go-to-market initiatives that can drive predictable growth," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "The problem is that go-to-market teams are often siloed with no system to define, execute, and optimize their initiatives. We're the only enablement provider offering a unified approach to eliminate those silos. We believe Forrester's recognition underscores the strength of our vision and unified platform's capabilities for helping our customers excel."

Highspot combines guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience, backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers go-to-market teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency. The Forrester report concluded its profile of Highspot stating, "Highspot is best suited for midsized to large enterprises that want a scalable, unified content and readiness solution from a provider with an active customer community."

To learn more about Highspot, request a demo .

About Highspot

Highspot is the only unified enablement platform that provides a system of record to define, execute and optimize go-to-market (GTM) initiatives. By combining guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience, backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers GTM teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency.

Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified data model and experience, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across the entire go-to-market. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent sales performance and improves sales and marketing return on investment.

