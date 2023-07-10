Highspot Continues Global Expansion with Launch of India Operations

News provided by

Highspot

10 Jul, 2023, 08:01 ET

Highspot opens Hyderabad office and appoints Chief Operating Officer of Highspot India 

SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the leading sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced the launch of its India operations in Hyderabad. The company also announced that 30-plus-year industry veteran and ex-Microsoft executive Gurpreet Singh Pall has joined as Chief Operating Officer of Highspot India. Highspot's expanded footprint enables the company to reinforce its commitment to innovation, agility, and helping customers worldwide drive predictable revenue growth. 

With six global offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Highspot is well-positioned to serve its growing customer base, with companies including Abbott, GitLab, and Siemens AG using Highspot to improve sales productivity and performance. The company's revenue has increased 400% over the last three years as demand for enablement solutions increases, solidifying its position as one of North America's fastest growing businesses. 

"We're writing a new chapter in the Highspot story with the launch of product and engineering in India," said Bhrighu Sareen, President of Product & Engineering, Highspot. "This will accelerate development with full-stack product teams having end-to-end ownership of new product areas. I'm excited to welcome Gurpreet to lead this talented team in delivering work that will be transformative for our customers and for Highspot." 

Pall brings more than three decades of experience building and managing high-performing product and engineering teams in the US, India, and across the globe. Until 2018, he was Vice President at Microsoft, leading the Bing and AI Products Global Ecosystem, and also leading product for Bing Local Search, Maps, Multimedia Search, and Bing Global Rollout. During his 28-year Microsoft tenure, Pall held pivotal leadership positions driving product strategy and delivery for search, MSN, Ads, Windows, Microsoft Excel, Office, and SharePoint. Since Microsoft, Pall has applied his extensive experience in the software industry to advise VC firms and tech startups at various stages. 

"It's not every day that one comes across promising technology that is transforming the way millions of people work," said Pall. "Highspot is solving the age-old problem of empowering revenue teams with breakthrough solutions. India produces some of the world's best engineering talent – expanding Highspot's product and engineering operations in India will open a new world of possibilities for strategic enablement."

Highspot is a natively-built, unified platform – complete with content, engagement, training, coaching, and analytics. The company is uniquely positioned to apply generative AI advancements, building on the features recently released in the Spring '23 launch, and rapidly develop new capabilities that will increase productivity for revenue teams everywhere. Highspot India will play a critical role in building the next generation of Highspot's leading-edge features, including responsive, modern user experiences and cloud-native backend infrastructure.

To learn more about career opportunities and open roles, visit www.highspot.com/careers.

Resources:

About Highspot
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity. With Highspot, companies bring operational rigor to their sales process, ruggedizing salespeople to drive consistent revenue growth. Customers that equip, train, and coach their revenue teams with Highspot have higher rep productivity, increased pipeline generation, and improved win rates. Highspot is headquartered in Seattle with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Contact: Elena Edington, +1-206-817-4339, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot

Also from this source

Highspot Appoints Graham Younger as President of Field Operations to Drive New Phase of Growth

Highspot Launches New Capabilities to Increase Operational Rigor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.