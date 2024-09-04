Highspot Delivers New and Unique Sales Enablement Platform Integrations with the Salesforce Solutions Ecosystem

Company Deepens and Broadens Integrations for Salesforce's Einstein Copilot, Sales Programs, and Sales Engagement Amidst Continued Momentum in the Salesforce Ecosystem

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the only unified sales enablement platform that provides a system of record for go-to-market initiatives, today announced new and unique platform integrations with Salesforce. These advances are led by the company's delivery of an integration with Salesforce Einstein Copilot, enabling joint customers to easily access Highspot's buyer engagement analytics and instantly receive answers to questions pulled from their Highspot content, plays, and training materials directly within Salesforce.

Highspot also announced integrations with Salesforce Sales Programs, allowing joint customers to add Highspot content to Program Builder directly within Salesforce, and Salesforce Sales Engagement, giving users the ability to seamlessly embed Highspot content, digital rooms, and more, in pitches sent through Salesforce's engagement tool.

"We share hundreds of joint customers with Salesforce, giving us a unique view on how to deliver a world-class enablement experience within the Salesforce solutions ecosystem," said Mark Sheridan, VP of Business Development and Alliances at Highspot. "These latest advances build on our leading Salesforce experience to unlock greater efficiency and more of AI's potential for our customers."

At Dreamforce 2024, Highspot will be demonstrating the power of these new integrations and its leading suite of AI capabilities that deliver unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to boost sales productivity. Highspot sessions at Dreamforce include:

Extend Einstein Copilot with Partner Actions Sept. 18 , 12:45-1:30 pm PT , Moscone South, LL, Content Pavilion, Stage 6



Sales Programs: Now on AppExchange! Sept. 19 , 12:30-12:50 pm PT , Moscone West, L2, in the "Einstein Theater"



AI-Powered Sales Excellence with Highspot Revenue Enablement Sept. 19 , 3:30-3:50 pm PT , in Moscone North, LL, within the event's "AI Landing" section



Dreamforce attendees can also meet with Highspot experts for customized demonstrations of the company's new Salesforce integrations and its entire sales enablement platform at booth AI-2 in the AI Campground, a special collection of 10 software providers invited to take part in this section of the event.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only unified enablement platform that provides a system of record to define, execute and optimize go-to-market (GTM) initiatives. By combining guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers GTM teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency.

Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified data model and experience, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across the entire go-to-market. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance, and increases sales and marketing return on investment.

